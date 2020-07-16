This black fish has a disappearance act that scientists have just solved





To defend against predators, fish use common camouflage strategies such as transparency and mirrored surfaces. These methods are successful in shallow water, through which sunlight easily penetrates.

However, more than 650 feet deep in the ocean, in the lower mesopelagic and bathypelagic zones, there is little sunlight. So in these areas, evolutionary adaptations like transparency and mirrored surfaces aren't all that helpful in keeping dinner raiders away. This is because the fish that use these defense strategies reflect at least 0.4% of bioluminescence from other deep sea animals, which describes the production and emission of light by a living organism.

Pigmentation is another method of being incognito at sea; It allows animals to absorb light from bioluminescent sources and therefore be visually undetectable rather than reflecting that light on their own.

Karen Osborn, a research zoologist at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, thought about taking a closer look at the fish's skin when she tried to photograph black fish that she and her colleagues caught in Tucker's trawls in the Gulf of Mexico. and in Monterey Bay, California. Tucker trawls allow scientists to catch fish from mid-water levels, where ultra-black fish can be found. Regardless of the quality and layout of his camera and lighting, Osborn was unable to capture any detail in the shots.