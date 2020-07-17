This camera could allow us to see climate change in a new way (opinion)

Eliminate fossil fuel pollution by 2050. Cut emissions in half by 2030. Expect a sea level rise of about one meter by 2100 (or more than that in the worst case).

Those years, 2030, 2050, 2100, may seem like a distant future, beyond the gravity of the news cycles of this second. Who really imagines, as part of daily life, what the year 2100 will be like? We are just trying to get through the United States election cycle this year, or the coronavirus pandemic. We see the world through a lens right now.

However, artist and philosopher Jonathon Keats finds daily, annual, and even decade-long deadlines to be incredibly short-sighted. To try to make us think outside of our time, Keats has developed a "Millennium Camera" that is now taking a 1,000-year exposure of Lake Tahoe in California. Keats has installed two other thousand-year cameras, one in Massachusetts and one in Arizona. More are in the works. The goal of this long-running photograph is to spark new thinking about the planetary crisis caused by humanity's inability to stop burning fossil fuels and cut down forests.

The Millennium camera is of the pinhole variety. It contains an oil painting that slightly whitens over time, capturing an image of the landscape in a span of time, which can be expected to change, perhaps become more arid, under the forces of global warming. "If the landscape changes over time, the photographic plate will show multiple overlapping scenes or motion blur from a scene that gradually transforms," ​​Keats told me.

"It's like a complete movie compressed into a single frame."

Images from each camera will not be ready until the 31st century.

Yes, 3020-ish.

"In geological terms, that's pretty much next week," he said.

In terms of climate change, that is also true.

Not that we generally think of it that way.

"Almost all of the warming we've seen will persist for 1,000 years," said Kirsten Zickfeld, associate professor of geography at Simon Fraser University, who thinks of the year 3000 much more than most of us (who, outside of science-fi , probably never). "Almost none of the warming we are experiencing today will be gone."

The reason? Something like 40% to 50% of the carbon dioxide we are pumping into the atmosphere will now continue to travel through the atmospheric and ocean systems in the year 3000, Zickfeld said, ensuring temperatures remain high and sea level rise continue to accelerate. The carbon being discharged from the atmosphere will last even longer than that, perhaps 10,000 years, he said, if we really continue to pollute at out-of-control rates.

"To imagine that the decisions that we made in the past and that we make today will affect Earth and life on Earth for such a long period of time, it's amazing," Zickfeld told me.

Knowing that current pollution lasts at least 1,000 years is potentially crippling news. But note the opposite: If we decide to end the fossil fuel era and stop the pollution that is heating up the Earth, those actions will also be important for a millennium.

Our actions reverberate for thousands of years, at least!

Those of us who tell the story of the climate crisis rarely recognize that time scale.

Perhaps this is so, Zickfeld told me, because, from a political perspective, we really need to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the coming decades in order to have the slightest glimpse of hope of meeting the international goals set out in the Paris Agreement. In other words, there is such an extreme urgency in the now-now, the next 10 years, that a person could be forgiven for not participating in 1,000-year thought experiments.

But this is only part of the picture. Because without acknowledging the intra-millennial consequences of our actions today, we will stop seeing the urgency of this moment.

I think that is already happening. Activists love to say that the climate crisis is extremely urgent and rapid, that the momentum for change is building like never before. I want this to be true.

While it is It is true that we can see evidence of massive changes around us: fires, droughts, storms, etc., this crisis is occurring more slowly than our own human psychology can perceive. Academics call this "shifting baseline syndrome" or "generational amnesia," the idea that environmental change is happening slow enough that we don't see it (or don't live long enough to see it). And therefore, without knowing it, we accept an increasingly degraded and dangerous planet as normal. Our conception of the "normal" advances with us through time. We can always feel a little scared, but we rarely or never consciously see the extent of the change.

An example: Frances C. Moore, assistant professor at the University of California, Davis, analyzed tweets about the climate and discovered that we only access a memory bank that lasts between two and eight years when we decide if it is "hot" today. That memory moves with us through time, creating the possibility that Earth will always "feel" as hot as it is now, even when temperatures rise dramatically.

My documentary series BASELINE, which reviews four communities on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years, until 2050, is an attempt to make sense of the magnitude of change that is going through the alarm systems in our brains.

Keats' 1,000-year-old camera is another shot.

Their goal is to show the climate crisis in their own time, not ours.

It will work?

All right …

"Although I have been very careful to make these cameras as durable and functional as possible, I think it is highly unlikely that any one can survive the next millennium of wear and tear," he said. "And even if a camera is still intact after 1,000 years, and someone gets it back, I think the image is unlikely to be properly exposed."

Still, that is beside the point, and Keats knows it.

You are not creating 1,000 year images for future people, not really.

He is making them for us.

To connect with that future.

And to help us realize that we are already living it.