This city dissolved its police department 7 years ago. This is what happened next.

Camden, NJ may be the closest thing to a case study they can get.

The city, home to a population of about 17% the size of Minneapolis, dissolved its police department in 2012 and replaced it with a completely new one after corruption made the existing agency unable to fix itself.

Now, seven years after the start of the old department, the city's crime has been cut in almost half. Officers host outdoor parties for residents and knock on doors to introduce themselves. She is a radically different Camden than she was even a decade ago. This is how they did it.

Why do the departments dissolve the police?

A city's decision to disband its police department is often a question of money, and the cities that decided to do so are often quite small. Camden is closer to Minneapolis in its size and history of misconduct.

Earlier this year, the town of Deposit, New York, dissolved their apartment because it cost $ 200,000 a year. Now a deputy sheriff is assigned to the village, reported WICZ, a CNN affiliate. Garden City, Missouri, fired all of its officers and suspended its police chief because, as its mayor said in 2018, the city could not afford to keep them employed.

In a bizarre move, the Rio Vista police leadership abruptly left the department, and half of the remaining officers went to other jobs, so the California city department was no longer able to continue, KCRA, an affiliate, reported. from CNN in January.

Camden dissolved his police department to Remove, destroy corruption.

The city's crime rate was one of the worst in the United States. In nine square miles and among nearly 75,000 residents, there were more than 170 outdoor drug markets reported in 2013, county officials told CNN. Violent crime was rife. Police corruption was at the center.

Lawsuits filed against the department found that officers routinely planted evidence on suspects, fabricated reports, and committed perjury. After corruption was discovered, courts revoked the convictions of 88 people, the ACLU reported in 2013.

So in 2012, officials voted to completely dissolve the department – it was beyond reform.

And in 2013, the Camden County Police Department officially began its mandate. No other city the size of Camden has ever done this.

How the new Camden police changed their approach

City officials had two goals in remaking the Camden police: to reduce crippling violent crime and to make residents feel safer.

Louis Cappelli, Camden County Director of Free Owners (another term for a county-level public official), said the department still has a long way to go, but its efforts in the past seven years have been largely successful.

"Back then, Camden City residents absolutely feared the police department and members of the department," he told CNN. "They (the residents) wanted that to change."

Violent crime has fallen 42% in seven years, according to city crime data provided by the department. The crime rate has dropped from 79 per 1,000 to 44 per 1,000, the data shows.

Cappelli attributes the improvement to the new "community-oriented policing," which values ​​partnership and problem solving on violence and punishment.

It starts from an officer's first day: When a new recruit joins the force, they are required to knock on the doors of houses in the neighborhood they are assigned to patrol, he said. They introduce themselves and ask the neighbors what needs improvement.

The training emphasizes de-escalation, he said, and the use of the department's force policy makes it clear that deadly force is the last option.

Police are now organizing pop-up barbecues and stopping on Mister Softee trucks to meet residents, Cappelli said. They host drive-in movie nights, recently, the chosen movie was "The Lion King" along with what used to be known as the city's "Heroine Highway".

The community initiative has first made improving diversity within the force also a priority. Whites are the minority in Camden, so Cappelli said the new department has hired more black and brown officers to serve black and brown residents. (Cappelli did not have exact numbers for the increase, but said it had improved.)

"We want to make sure that city residents know that these streets are theirs," he said. "They need to claim these streets as their own, not let drug dealers and criminals claim them."

What Minneapolis can learn from criticism of Camden

Camden and Minneapolis are not perfect mirrors. The Midwest metropolis is predominantly white (63% of the population) and less than 19% black. In Camden, less than a quarter of all residents are white, but 42% of the population is black and more than 50% is Latino.

Camden also has about 356,000 fewer inhabitants.

However, the criticisms presented at Camden may inform how Minneapolis is restructuring.

Ojii BaBa Madi, a lifelong Camden resident and Minister of Justice for Asbury Community Church, said he did not feel an improvement in his relationship with the police because many of the new officers do not live in Camden or do not know Camden well. community.

Also, the department's racial makeup does not fully reflect the city it serves, he told CNN in an email.

"The demographics of the city do not reflect this demographics," he said. "With a white boss, as thoughtful and progressive as he is, and only one African-American captain in seven, both race dynamics and optics are a problem."

What has improved, he said, is the willingness of officers to have a "productive dialogue" between police and community leaders like him. And the city "feels much safer at the neighborhood level" since police began closing outdoor drug markets.

Regarding the abolition of the police entirely, Ojii said the city is "far from any practical police reality," in part because of the crime that still exists there.

"I would rather establish some of the best practices for surveillance as it should be," he said, as the city, and society, figure out how to change law enforcement as it exists now.

Nyeema Watson, also a longtime Camden resident and associate chancellor for civic engagement at Rutgers University, Camden, said she believes the restructuring has had a very positive impact. Officers are more visible now, and are generating confidence and positive comments.

Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki marched with Camden residents in a "Black Lives Matter" protest in May. Hearing him acknowledge that the "legitimate pain, anger and frustration" black residents feel about police brutality was powerful, Watson said.

Watson and Ojii agreed that the city's problems remain unsolved. Those require more work than a change in law enforcement alone can provide.

"We cannot monitor the way out of social problems, unemployment, disproportionate health problems, economic challenges; these are the things that drive crime," said Watson.

When the city improves access to education for its residents, they will better understand systemic racism within the police and how to dismantle it, he said.

"There are so many problems in our city, outside of the police, that they promote a constant level of tension," Ojii said, citing gentrification, poverty and addiction among them. "In essence, Camden remains a tale of two cities."