this-could-be-biden’s-lbj-moment

(CNN) In 2020, crisis abounds. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken over 170,000 American lives, and destroyed millions of livelihoods. In the second quarter alone, the American economy contracted by a third — nearly four times worse than the worst quarter of the Great Depression. Meanwhile, one poll found that nearly 9% of Americans came onto the streets for the movement for Black Lives, calling for an end to systemic racism — though politicians have yet to deliver real, lasting policy change. And Donald Trump has taken a fresh run at defiling America’s democratic and cultural institutions and norms, driving public mistrust in government to an almost historic low.

It could not be clearer that now is a time for action. It’s tempting to ask whether Vice President Joe Biden can launch an “FDR” moment, should he win the election this fall, and follow in the footsteps of the New Deal. But, that’s probably the wrong question. The more apt historical analogue for a President Joe Biden working to right America’s foundering ship would not be FDR, but another three-letter president: LBJ.

The parallels are uncanny: Lyndon B. Johnson was elected to Congress at 29 — the same age as Biden. Both served for decades in the US Senate, and shared a combination of procedural mastery and an ability to forge unlikely relationships. Both served as Vice President under young, charismatic once-in-a-generation presidents. If Biden wins in November, he will join LBJ in having stepped over an ideologue accused of harboring fascist tendencies to be elected president — LBJ having defeated Barry Goldwater in 1964.