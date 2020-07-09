This could be the end of office use

The new reality of work from home It has quickly recalibrated the fashion code for professional clothing, and that spells trouble for retailers selling formal office wear.

Brooks Brothers, the 202-year-old menswear retailer that dressed 40 American presidents and is synonymous with the classic banking look of Wall Street, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday as suit demand plummeted amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ascena Retail Group, owner of clothing chains Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, told Bloomberg that it is evaluating all options to stay afloat after its business was hit by a pullback in clothing purchases, including office clothes. Ascena reportedly plans to close at least 1,200 stores. It has 2,800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Ascena did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Tailored Brands declined to comment.

With more work calls and team meetings now from the comfort of home, office wear has become decidedly more relaxed. It's a shift that has been going on for years, as employers in more complicated industries like financial services competed for talent with tech companies and startups that had their own, more relaxed work cultures.

& # 39; Nail in the coffin & # 39;

The pandemic may have ended formality forever.

"The Brooks Brothers bankruptcy filing is truly amazing," said Jessica Cadmus, a New York-based stylist whose clients primarily work in the financial industry.

Cadmus worked at Brooks Brothers earlier in his career, helping to establish a customer concierge service for the company's flagship store on New York's Madison Avenue. "The reality is that workwear trends have changed for a while and unfortunately the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin."

Even before the national closure, Cadmus said its clients were gravitating toward a more relaxed work appearance. "There was a huge shift to informal business," he said.

Last year, Goldman Sachs announced that its employees could start dressing for the office. The Wall Street firm has historically favored collared shirts and suits.

"Then when Covid-19 hit and people were forced to work from home, there was an absolute disruption to the purchase of formal work clothes," said Cadmus. "My clients' emphasis is now on polished loungewear, where the fit is not as personalized and comfort is key."

Her male clients, she said, are looking for new shirts but not pants. "They don't ask about sports coats, suits or shoes. They're just shirts," he said. Women want flashy necklaces, earrings, and brooches instead of suits and dresses for a more complete look for video calls.

Some people aren't even taking off their pajamas . In June, 47% of consumers told the market research firm NPDs wear the same clothes for most of the day while at home during the pandemic, and nearly a quarter said they liked to wear sportswear, sleepwear, or lounge wear most of the day.

"People clearly don't want to change into multiple suits throughout the day, especially in these circumstances," said Maria Rugolo, apparel industry analyst at NPD. "It's about mixing and maximizing your wardrobe. They still want to look presentable for work, but they also want to feel comfortable."

Stylist Nicola Harrison, whose clients include professionals from finance and other industries, acknowledges that workwear is now less stylish.

"But I've also been pushing against that," he said. "For men, sports suits and coats provide a polished, professional look. And let's be honest, they're very forgiving and hide a multitude of sins."

To her, informality is acceptable at work to some degree. "Dark jeans, button-up shirt, a sports jacket. You shouldn't go too far in the other direction because you're working from home." Its "don't"? Poorly fitting polo shirts or clothes from your college days.

"Fit is key even with a casual look, even for a Zoom call," he said. "With all the madness going on in the world, the only thing you can control is your appearance. So why let yourself go?"