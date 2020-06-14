This could be the next major retailer to go bankrupt.





That's why Custom brands ( TLRD ) , which owns the brands Men's & # 39; s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G may be the next major US retailer to file for bankruptcy.

"The company has had bankruptcy advisers for a couple of months now. It is exploring all of its options and it is not 100% presenting, but the odds are quite high," said Reshmi Basu, retail bankruptcy expert. A Debtwire analyst , which tracks companies in difficulty. "There won't be as much demand given the work in the home environment."

Several national retailers have already filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, including J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, and JCPenney. The retail clothing sector has been particularly affected by the crisis, as consumer demand for new clothing has decreased dramatically. Gap ( Gps ) reported a record loss of $ 932 million for its first quarter.

Other companies facing bankruptcy risk include Ascena Retail Group ( ASNA ) , owner of the clothing chains Lane Bryant, Justice, Ann Taylor and Dress Barn, who recently warned that there are "substantial doubts" about her ability to stay in business.