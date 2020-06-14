This could be the next major retailer to go bankrupt.

Tailored Brands revealed that it is at risk of bankruptcy or even of closing operations due to the Covid-19 crisis in a presentation on Wednesday night.
"If the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are prolonged and we cannot increase liquidity and / or effectively address our debt position, we may be forced to reduce or terminate operations and / or seek protection under bankruptcy laws applicable, "he added. presentation said. The company said it had no comment beyond the presentation.
The company suspended rent payments for April and May, when most of its locations were closed. He said he has been able to negotiate rent deferrals for a significant number of his stores, with a refund at later dates, starting in late 2020 through 2021. He also suspended or laid off 95% of his 19,000 employees.
But things haven't gone well for 44% of the Tailored Brands stores that reopened in early May. For the week ending June 5, sales at locations open for at least a week fell 65% at Men & # 39; s Wearhouse and 78% at Jos. A. Bank and 40% in K&G.
Sales decreased 60% in its first fiscal quarter, which ended May 2. All of its stores closed for about half the quarter, and its online operations halted for two weeks in March. But Tailored Brands has delayed reporting its full results: The Securities and Exchange Commission allows companies to postpone reports during the pandemic.
One of the reasons for the delay is that he is weighing the burden he must have to write down the value of various assets, including the goodwill on his books, a measure of the value of brands and a company's reputation. The charge will be purely an accounting move that does not involve cash, but could increase the cost of borrowing the company needs to overcome the crisis.
Custom brands had $ 201 million in unrestricted cash on hand as of June 5, but that was primarily because it reduced $ 310 million in existing lines of credit during the first quarter. That left him with only $ 89 million of loans available under those lines.
The company has around 1,400 stores in the United States and Canada, with about half under the Men & # 39; s Wearhouse name. It will probably have to close a significant percentage of them no matter what happens with its reorganization efforts, Basu said.
"This is the company that has the legs it needs to change things," he said. "But consumer tastes and demand are going to change. They are going out of bankruptcy with a much smaller footprint."