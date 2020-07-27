This country recovered its lost forest. Can the world learn from that?

At 57, García has worked on his seven-hectare plot, El Jícaro, in the Sarapiquí region, northeast Costa Rica, for 36 years. In his hands he has gone from being a bare pasture for cattle to a densely wooded haven for wildlife, where the aroma of vanilla floats in the air and hummingbirds buzz among tropical fruit trees.

Garcia has restored the forest, home to hundreds of species, from sloths to strawberry poison dart frogs, while growing farm produce from pepper vines to organic pineapple.

Garcia is one of many Costa Ricans who have fueled a massive conservation movement in the small Central American country. While most of the world is only realizing the importance of trees in the fight against Climate emergency, Costa Rica is years ahead.

"It's remarkable," Stewart Maginnis, global director of the nature-based solutions group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), tells CNN. "In the 1970s and 1980s, Costa Rica had one of the highest deforestation rates in Latin America, but managed to change that in a relatively short period of time."

Costa Rica is the first tropical country to stop, and subsequently reverse, deforestation. Can the rest of the world follow suit?

When Costa Rica lost its trees.

In the 1940s, 75% of Costa Rica was enveloped in lush tropical forests. Then came the loggers, with chainsaws in hand, and cleared the land to cultivate and raise livestock. While there is an ongoing debate about the extent of the reduction, between half and a third of the forest cover is believed to have been destroyed in 1987.

Shortly after this record low, the government took a series of radical actions to turn the country back into a natural paradise. In 1996 it made it illegal to clear the forest without the approval of the authorities and the following year it introduced the PSA.

Today almost 60% of the land is again forest. Cloud forests envelop the country's mountain peaks, dense rain forests line the southern beaches, and dry forests sweep the northeast. This rich landscape is home to around half a million species of plants and animals.

But the country's reversal is in stark contrast to the rest of the tropics, where deforestation rates are increasing. In 2019, tropical regions lost nearly 12 million hectares of forest, according to data from the University of Maryland, equivalent to 30 soccer fields per minute. Almost a third of that loss occurred in older, carbon-rich primary forests.

Other countries have made ambitious commitments, but "if restoration only replaces ongoing deforestation losses, then it may be better than nothing, but it's a bit of a band-aid," says Maginnis.

The reason for the money

Costa Rica's success is underlined by the economy. It paired its ban on deforestation with the introduction of PSA, which pays farmers to protect watersheds, conserve biodiversity, or capture carbon dioxide.

"We have learned that the pocket is the fastest way to get to the heart," says Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, Costa Rica's Minister of Environment and Energy, adding that people are more likely to care for nature if they provide an income.

Elicinio Flores was 22 years old when a government plan granted him 10 hectares of land in Sarapiquí. When it arrived in 1976, it was "intact," he says.

"There were no paved roads or access to clean water. It was difficult because you couldn't live in the forest at the time," he tells CNN.

Working with neighboring families, he they cleaned the trees and created open pastures divided by fences, where the cattle now graze on the dusty grass.

But in the middle of his farm, Flores decided to preserve a five-hectare bag of original forest. Despite occupying a small area, it is a dense and tangled jungle: it enters and it is difficult to believe that there is agricultural land everywhere.

Since then, Flores has expanded his forest, replanting two more hectares of trees with the help of the PES scheme, which pays an average of $ 64 per hectare per year for basic forest protection, according to FONAFIFO, the nation's forest fund.

The scheme allows farmers to generate additional income by selective harvesting of wood from reforested areas. Flores seeks guidance from Fundecor, a sustainable forestry NGO, to make sure he only cuts down trees that are not vital to the ecosystem.

Wood sales have helped pay for her oldest daughter's college studies in sustainable tourism. "I am proud when I walk through the woods, not just for myself but for my whole family," he says. "When he is no longer here, I know my children will continue to care for him."

The government scheme, which is financed primarily through a fossil fuel tax, has paid a total of $ 500 million to landowners in the past 20 years, according to FONAFIFO. It has saved more than 1 million hectares of forest, equivalent to a fifth of the country's total area, and has planted more than 7 million trees.

Ecological culture, ecotourism area

According to Maginnis, Costa Ricans' deep respect for nature has played a vital role in the success of the country's reforestation. Their culture is summarized in the national motto, "pura vida", which is used as a greeting, farewell and in many other social contexts.

While its direct translation is "pure life", "pure life" means much more than that: both gratitude and peace with oneself and the surrounding environment.

This respect is reinforced by the country's booming ecotourism sector, says Patricia Madrigal-Cordero, a former deputy environment minister.

"People come to see the mountains, the nature, the forests and when a monkey or a sloth stuns them, the communities realize what they have here and realize that they should take care of it," he tells CNN.

The nation of 5 million people receives around 3 million visitors a year. According to its tourism council, more than 60% chooses Costa Rica for its nature, with many people flocking to the country's national parks, which, along with other protected areas, cover more than a quarter of the country's land mass.

Last year, tourism generated nearly $ 4 billion in revenue for the country. The industry It represents, directly and indirectly, more than 8% of GDP and employs at least 200,000 people.

"People in Costa Rica receive a lot of money because of tourism and that changes the incentives for land use," says Juan Robalino, an expert in environmental economics at the University of Costa Rica.

While neighboring countries have equally impressive landscapes, they attract far fewer tourists, he says. In 2018, Nicaragua, a country more than twice the size of Costa Rica, received less than half the number of tourists.

Without tourists, communities put less effort into preserving the environment, says Robalino. This creates a downward spiral: With less income, conservation funds decrease, leading to less ecotourism.

A model country?

Other countries do not necessarily lack environmental will. Guatemala, Mexico, Rwanda, Cameroon and India are among those who have pledged to restore at least one million hectares of forest through the Bonn Challenge, a global effort that aims to restore 350 million hectares of degraded ecosystems and deforested land by 2030.

But these countries lack Costa Rica's long history of coherence and coherence of environmental policy, says Maginnis.

It is this combination of political will, environmental passion and tourism that has allowed the country to become a pioneer in reforestation.

Rodríguez, the country's environment minister, says that while Costa Rica's basic strategy could be applied anywhere, there must also be "principles and values." These include good governance, strong democracy, respect for human rights and a strong educational system, he says.

The secret of Costa Rica's success is its people, adds Madrigal-Cordero. "We have created peace, pure life," she says. "Nature is in our DNA."