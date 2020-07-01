This day in history: July 1

On this day, July 1 …

1991: President George H.W. Bush nominates federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning a successful confirmation process marked by sexual harassment allegations.

Also on this day:

1863: The crucial three-day battle of the Gettysburg Civil War begins in Pennsylvania.

1946: The United States drops a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

1963: Five-digit ZIP codes are released by the U.S. Postal Service.

1973: The Drug Control Administration (DEA) is established.

1979: Sony introduces the Walkman, the first personal stereo tape player.

2002: The world's first permanent war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court, is established.

2013: Croatia becomes the 28th member state of the European Union.

2018: Andrés Manuel López Obrador wins the Mexican presidential elections.

2018: Canada begins imposing tariffs on $ 12.6 billion in American products in retaliation for new Trump administration taxes on steel and aluminum imported into the United States.