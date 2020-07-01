This day in history: July 1

On this day, July 1 …
1991: President George H.W. Bush nominates federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning a successful confirmation process marked by sexual harassment allegations.
Also on this day:
- 1863: The crucial three-day battle of the Gettysburg Civil War begins in Pennsylvania.
- 1946: The United States drops a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
- 1963: Five-digit ZIP codes are released by the U.S. Postal Service.
- 1973: The Drug Control Administration (DEA) is established.
- 1979: Sony introduces the Walkman, the first personal stereo tape player.
- 2002: The world's first permanent war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court, is established.
- 2013: Croatia becomes the 28th member state of the European Union.
- 2018: Andrés Manuel López Obrador wins the Mexican presidential elections.
- 2018: Canada begins imposing tariffs on $ 12.6 billion in American products in retaliation for new Trump administration taxes on steel and aluminum imported into the United States.
- 2018: LeBron James announces that he would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career.