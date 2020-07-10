This day in history: July 10

On this day, July 10 …

1999: The US women's soccer team wins the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of goalless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Also on this day:

1509: Theologian John Calvin, a key figure in the Protestant Reformation, was born in Noyon, in the former administrative region of Picardy, France.

1919: President Woodrow Wilson personally delivers the Versailles Treaty to the Senate and urges its ratification. (However, the Senate rejects it.)

1925: Jury selection takes place in Dayton, Tennessee, at the trial of John T. Scopes, who is accused of breaking the law by teaching Darwin's theory of evolution. (The scopes would be condemned and fined, but the verdict is annulled by a technicality).

1973: The Bahamas become completely independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.

1973: John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil magnate, is kidnapped in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family is slow to meet his ransom demand. (Getty would launch in December 1973 for almost $ 3 million.)