This day in history: July 10

On this day, July 10 …
1999: The US women's soccer team wins the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of goalless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Also on this day:
- 1509: Theologian John Calvin, a key figure in the Protestant Reformation, was born in Noyon, in the former administrative region of Picardy, France.
- 1919: President Woodrow Wilson personally delivers the Versailles Treaty to the Senate and urges its ratification. (However, the Senate rejects it.)
- 1925: Jury selection takes place in Dayton, Tennessee, at the trial of John T. Scopes, who is accused of breaking the law by teaching Darwin's theory of evolution. (The scopes would be condemned and fined, but the verdict is annulled by a technicality).
- 1973: The Bahamas become completely independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.
- 1973: John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil magnate, is kidnapped in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family is slow to meet his ransom demand. (Getty would launch in December 1973 for almost $ 3 million.)
- 1985: Bowing to pressure from angry customers, Coca-Cola Co. says it will continue to sell old-formula Coca-Cola while continuing to sell new Coca-Cola.
- 1991: Boris Yeltsin is sworn in as the first president-elect of the Russian Republic.
- 2002: The House passes, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry weapons in the cabin to defend their aircraft against terrorists. (President George W. Bush then signs the measure into law.)
- 2004: President George W. Bush says in his weekly radio address that legalizing same-sex marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization and that a constitutional amendment is needed to protect traditional marriage.
- 2009: General Motors completes an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with the promise of making money and building cars that people would be eager to buy.