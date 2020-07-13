This day in history: July 13

On this day, July 13 …

2018: A grand jury indictment, as announced by Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and requested by Special Adviser Robert Mueller, alleges that the Russian government was behind a radical conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. The grand jury charges 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications.

Also on this day:

1960: John F. Kennedy wins the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party's convention in Los Angeles, beating rivals like Lyndon B. Johnson, Stuart Symington and Adlai Stevenson.

1973: Former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield reveals to staff members of the Watergate Senate Committee the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House recording system.

1977: A blackout strikes New York City in the middle of the afternoon when lightning strikes in electrical equipment cause power failures; widespread looting breaks out. (The electricity would be restored approximately 25 hours later).

1978: Lee Iacocca is fired as President of Ford Motor Co. by President Henry Ford II.

1985: "Live Aid", an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, is held to raise money for hungry people in Africa.

1990: Paramount Pictures debuts "Ghost," starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg.

1999: Suspected of being the "Railroad Killer" Angel Maturino Resendiz surrenders in El Paso, Texas.