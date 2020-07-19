This day in history: July 19

On this day, July 19 …

1969: Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, go into orbit around the moon.

Also on this day:

1848: The first convention on women's rights meets in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

1961: TWA becomes the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled movies in-flight as it introduces "By Love Possessed" to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

1980: The Moscow Summer Olympics begin, minus the dozens of nations, including the United States, that are boycotting the games due to Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

1985: Christa McAuliffe from New Hampshire is chosen to be the first school teacher to travel aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members would die when the Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff in January 1986.)