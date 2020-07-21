This day in history: July 21

On this day, July 21 …

1999: Navy divers find and retrieve the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy's plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha & # 39; s Vineyard .

Also on this day:

1861: During the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought near Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.

1925: The so-called "monkey trial" ends in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin's theory of evolution. (The sentence would later be revoked on a technicality.)

1969: Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin take off from the moon aboard the lunar module ascent stage to dock with the command module.

1980: The draft registration begins in the United States for men ages 19 and 20.

1990: A charity concert takes place in Germany at the site of the collapsed Berlin Wall; The concert, which drew about 200,000 people, is led by Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd. (The concert ends with the collapse of a fake Berlin Wall made of Styrofoam.)

1994: The British Labor Party elects Tony Blair as its new leader, succeeding the late John Smith.