This day in history: July 23

On this day, July 23 …
1967: The first of five days of deadly unrest breaks out in Detroit when an early-morning police raid on an unlicensed bar results in a confrontation with local residents that escalates into violence that spreads to other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly black people, are killed.
Also on this day:
- 1829: William Austin Burt receives a patent for his "typographer", a forerunner of the typewriter.
- 1885: Ulysses S. Grant, the eighteenth President of the United States, dies in Mount McGregor, New York, at the age of 63.
- 1914: Austria-Hungary presents a list of demands against Serbia following the murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Serbian assassin; Serbia's refusal to accept the entire ultimatum leads to the outbreak of World War I.
- 1962: The first public TV broadcasts through Telstar 1 take place during a special program with live recordings broadcast from the United States to Europe, and vice versa.
- 1977: A jury in Washington, DC, convicts 12 Hanafi Muslims on charges stemming from the hostage siege on three buildings last March.
- 1984: Vanessa Williams becomes the first Miss America to give up her title after nude photos of her were published in 1982 in Penthouse magazine.
- 1990: President George H.W. Bush announces his election of Judge David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed Judge William J. Brennan on the United States Supreme Court.
- 1996: At the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug makes a heroic final vault, despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as American gymnasts take their first gold medal on the Olympic team.
- 1997: The search for Andrew Cunanan, the alleged killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ends when the police find his body in a houseboat in Miami Beach; it's an apparent suicide.
- 1999: The Columbia space shuttle takes off with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
- 2001: Pope John Paul II urges President George W. Bush at his first meeting, held in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, to ban the creation of human embryos for medical research.
- 2003: A new audio tape purportedly coming from the ousted dictator Saddam Hussein calls on Iraqis to resist the US occupation.
- 2003: The Massachusetts attorney general issues a report that members of the clergy and other members of the Boston Archdiocese have likely sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.
- 2011: Singer Amy Winehouse, 27, is found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.