This day in history: July 24

On this day, July 24 …

1937: The state of Alabama drops charges against four of the nine black youths accused of raping two white women in the "Scottsboro Case."

Also on this day:

1858: Republican Senate candidate Abraham Lincoln formally challenges Democrat Stephen A. Douglas to a series of political debates; the result would be seven face-to-face encounters.

1866: Tennessee becomes the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

1959: During a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engages in his famous "Cooking Debate" with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

1969: The Apollo 11 astronauts, two of whom were the first men to set foot on the moon, splash safely in the Pacific.

1974: The United States Supreme Court unanimously rules that President Richard Nixon must turn over the recordings from the White House to the Watergate special counsel.

1975: An Apollo spacecraft splashes into the Pacific, completing a mission that includes the first docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.

1998: A gunman breaks into the United States Capitol, killing two police officers before being shot and captured. (The shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., is being held at a federal mental center.)