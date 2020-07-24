This day in history: July 24

On this day, July 24 …
1937: The state of Alabama drops charges against four of the nine black youths accused of raping two white women in the "Scottsboro Case."
Also on this day:
- 1858: Republican Senate candidate Abraham Lincoln formally challenges Democrat Stephen A. Douglas to a series of political debates; the result would be seven face-to-face encounters.
- 1866: Tennessee becomes the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.
- 1959: During a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engages in his famous "Cooking Debate" with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
- 1969: The Apollo 11 astronauts, two of whom were the first men to set foot on the moon, splash safely in the Pacific.
- 1974: The United States Supreme Court unanimously rules that President Richard Nixon must turn over the recordings from the White House to the Watergate special counsel.
- 1975: An Apollo spacecraft splashes into the Pacific, completing a mission that includes the first docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.
- 1998: A gunman breaks into the United States Capitol, killing two police officers before being shot and captured. (The shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., is being held at a federal mental center.)
- 2002: Nine coal miners were trapped in a flooded tunnel at the Quecreek mine in western Pennsylvania; the test would end happily 77 hours later with the rescue of the nine.
- 2005: Lance Armstrong wins his seventh consecutive Tour de France. (Those wins would be removed after Armstrong's confession in 2013 of using steroids and other prohibited drugs and methods to improve performance.)
- 2009: In trying to suppress a national uproar over race, President Barack Obama acknowledges using unfortunate words in declaring that the Cambridge, Massachusetts police had "acted stupidly" in arresting black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., adding that he had Invited Gates and Sgt. James Crowley, the officer who arrested him, for "a beer here at the White House." (This was called the "Beer Summit").
- 2017: President Trump ignites the controversy by protesting against his enemies and promoting his political agenda in a speech before a national Boy Scout gathering in West Virginia.