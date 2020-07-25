This day in history: July 25

On this day, July 25 …

2019: Politically connected financier Jeffrey Epstein, who faces sex trafficking charges, is found wounded in his cell at the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center in what law enforcement officers describe as a possible suicide attempt. (Epstein survives his injuries, but would die in an apparent suicide weeks later, on August 10.)

Also on this day …

1866: Ulysses S. Grant is named general of the United States Army, the first officer to occupy the rank.

1946: United States detonates an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the device's first underwater test.

1952: Puerto Rico becomes an autonomous community of the United States.

1960: A Woolworth store in Greensboro, North Carolina, which had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its white-only lunch counter, puts aside its segregation policy.

1972: Tuskegee's notorious syphilis experiment comes to light when the Associated Press reports that for the past four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had allowed poor rural patients male with syphilis did not receive treatment. , even allowing them to die, as a way to study the disease.

1978: Louise Joy Brown, the first "baby test tube", was born in Oldham, England.

1984: Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to walk in space while conducting more than three hours of experiments outside the orbiting Salyut 7 space station.

1994: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and King Hussein of Jordan sign a statement at the White House ending the 46-year formal state of war in their countries.