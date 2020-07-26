This day in history: July 26

On this day, July 26 …

1908: United States Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte orders the creation of a special agents force that was a forerunner of the FBI.

Also on this day:

1775: The Continental Congress establishes a post office and names Benjamin Franklin as its postmaster general.

1953: Fidel Castro begins his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro would overthrow Batista in 1959).

1990: President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act.

2002: The Republican-led House votes, 295-132, to create a huge Department of Homeland Security in the largest government shakeup in decades.

2006: In a dramatic change from her first murder trial, Andrea Yates is found innocent by reason of insanity by a Houston jury in the drowning in the bathtub of her five children; she is engaged to a state psychiatric hospital.

2013: Ariel Castro, the man who had jailed three women at his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rape and beatings, pleads guilty to 937 charges in an agreement to avoid the death penalty.