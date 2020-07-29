This day in history: July 29

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


On this day, July 29 …

1981: Prince Charles of Great Britain marries Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London. (The couple would divorce in 1996).

Also on this day:

  • 1914: Transcontinental phone service in the US begins operating with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.
  • 1921: Adolf Hitler becomes the leader of the National Socialist Party of German Workers.
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

  • 1958: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
  • 1965: The Beatles' second feature film, "Help!", Has its world premiere in London.
  • 1967: An accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin causes a fire and explosions that kill 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors is future Arizona Senator John McCain, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.)
  • 1975: Gerald R. Ford becomes the first US President to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.
  • 1997: Members of Congress from both parties adopt compromise legislation designed to balance the budget and reduce taxes.
  • 2004: Senator John Kerry accepts the Democrats' presidential nomination at the party convention in Boston with a military salute and the statement: "I am John Kerry and I am running for service."
  • 2009: Microsoft and Yahoo! announce a 10-year Internet search partnership under which Bing would replace Yahoo! Search as companies agree to take over Google's overwhelming dominance in the online advertising market.
  • 2009: Federal authorities arrest more than 30 suspects, including doctors, in a major New York fraud fraud raid.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here