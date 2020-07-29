This day in history: July 29

On this day, July 29 …

1981: Prince Charles of Great Britain marries Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London. (The couple would divorce in 1996).

Also on this day:

1914: Transcontinental phone service in the US begins operating with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.

1921: Adolf Hitler becomes the leader of the National Socialist Party of German Workers.

1958: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.