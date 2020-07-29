This day in history: July 29

On this day, July 29 …
1981: Prince Charles of Great Britain marries Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London. (The couple would divorce in 1996).
Also on this day:
- 1914: Transcontinental phone service in the US begins operating with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.
- 1921: Adolf Hitler becomes the leader of the National Socialist Party of German Workers.
- 1958: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
- 1965: The Beatles' second feature film, "Help!", Has its world premiere in London.
- 1967: An accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin causes a fire and explosions that kill 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors is future Arizona Senator John McCain, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.)
- 1975: Gerald R. Ford becomes the first US President to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.
- 1997: Members of Congress from both parties adopt compromise legislation designed to balance the budget and reduce taxes.
- 2004: Senator John Kerry accepts the Democrats' presidential nomination at the party convention in Boston with a military salute and the statement: "I am John Kerry and I am running for service."
- 2009: Microsoft and Yahoo! announce a 10-year Internet search partnership under which Bing would replace Yahoo! Search as companies agree to take over Google's overwhelming dominance in the online advertising market.
- 2009: Federal authorities arrest more than 30 suspects, including doctors, in a major New York fraud fraud raid.