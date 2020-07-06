This day in history: July 6

On this day, July 6 …

2019: Politically connected billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, long harassed on allegations of child sexual abuse, is arrested and charged with trafficking in underage girls in New York and Florida.

Also on this day:

1535: Sir Thomas More is executed in England for high treason

1854: An anti-slavery convention is held at Under the Oaks in Jackson, Michigan. The convention results in the founding of the original Republican Party platform and the first list of candidates.

1933: The first MLB All-Star Game is held in Chicago.

1942: Anne Frank, her parents, and her sister enter a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; They hide from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

1944: An estimated 168 people are killed in a fire that occurs during a performance in the main tent of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.

1945: President Harry S. Truman signs an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.

1957: Althea Gibson becomes the first black tennis player to win an individual Wimbledon title when she defeats fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.

1957: John Lennon, 16, first meets Paul McCartney, 15, when Lennon's band, the skiffle group Quarrymen, performs a concert at St Peter's Church in Woolton, Liverpool.

1962: Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner dies in Byhalia, Miss., At age 64.

