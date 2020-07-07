This day in history: July 7

On this day, June 7 …

1981: President Ronald Reagan announces that he is nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor to become the first female justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Also on this day:

1865: Four people are hanged in Washington DC for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt, and Mary Surratt, the first woman executed by the federal government.

Four people are hanged in Washington DC for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt, and Mary Surratt, the first woman executed by the federal government. 1948: Six US Navy reservists become the first women to swear in the regular Navy.

Six US Navy reservists become the first women to swear in the regular Navy. 1954: Elvis Presley makes his radio debut as WHBQ station in Memphis, Tenn., Plays his first recording for Sun Records, "That's OK".

Elvis Presley makes his radio debut as WHBQ station in Memphis, Tenn., Plays his first recording for Sun Records, "That's OK". 1975: The daytime drama "Ryan & # 39; s Hope" premieres on ABC-TV.

The daytime drama "Ryan & # 39; s Hope" premieres on ABC-TV. 1976: The United States Military Academy at West Point includes female cadets for the first time when 119 women join the Class of 1980.

1990: The first "Tres Tenores" concert takes place when opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo and José Carreras perform amid the brick ruins of the Baths of Caracalla in Rome on the eve of the world championship.