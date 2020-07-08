This day in history: July 8

On this day, July 8 …

1947: The Roswell Daily Record, a New Mexico newspaper, quotes Roswell Army Air Field officials saying they had recovered a "flying saucer" that crashed into a ranch; Officials later say it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe that what fell to Earth was an alien spacecraft carrying extraterrestrial beings.)

Also on this day:

  • 1796: The first US passport is issued.
  • 1889: The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.
  • 1947: Demolition work begins in New York City to make way for the new permanent United Nations headquarters.
General Douglas MacArthur (left) and President Truman.

(Associated Press, File)

  • 1950: President Harry S Truman appoints General Douglas MacArthur as commander-in-chief of the United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman would fire MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
  • 1972: The Nixon administration announces an agreement to sell $ 750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets also busied themselves secretly buying American subsidized grains, resulting in what critics called "The Great Grain Theft.")
  • 1975: President Gerald R. Ford announces that he will seek a second term.
  • 1994: Kim Il Sung, a communist leader in North Korea since 1948, dies at 82.
  • 2011: Former First Lady Betty Ford dies in Rancho Mirage, California at age 93.
  • 2011: Atlantis goes into orbit in a cargo race that would shut down the three-decade-old US space shuttle program.
  • 2014: President Barack Obama appeals to Congress for $ 3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with the immigration crisis on the nation's southern border, where thousands of unaccompanied children show up (Republican lawmakers reject the request).
  • 2015: A technical problem causes the New York Stock Exchange to stop trading for almost four hours.
  • 2017: After his first face-to-face meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he believes Trump believes in his denials of Russian meddling in the United States presidential vote.
  • 2019: A 1-year-old girl reportedly slips from her grandfather's hands and falls dead from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, according to police.

