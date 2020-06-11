This day in history: June 11

On this day, June 11 …

2001: Timothy McVeigh is executed by injection at Terre Haute Federal Prison, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

Also on this day:

1776: The Continental Congress forms a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for the freedom of Great Britain.

1962: Three prisoners at Alcatraz in the San Francisco Bay escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they would never be found or heard from again.

1982 : "ET the Extra-Terrestrial" is published. It would become one of the most beloved movies of all time.

: 1985: Karen Ann Quinlan, the coma patient whose case prompted a landmark court decision on the right to die, dies in Morris Plains, New Jersey, at age 31.

1986: Paramount Pictures premieres the John Hughes comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," starring Matthew Broderick.

1987: Margaret Thatcher becomes the first British Prime Minister in 160 years to win a third consecutive term while her Conservatives hold a small majority in Parliament.

1993: Steven Spielberg's movie "Jurassic Park" opens widely two days after its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

2009: With swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declares the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.