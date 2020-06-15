This day in history: June 15

On this day, June 15 …
2018: President Trump announces a 25 percent tariff on up to $ 50 billion in Chinese imports.
Also on this day:
- 1864: Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signs an order establishing a military cemetery that became the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
- 1904: More than 1,000 people die when a fire broke out aboard the General Slocum steamboat on New York's East River.
- 1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an act that makes the National Guard part of the US Army. USA In case of war or national emergency.
- 1938: Johnny Vander Meer pitches his second consecutive no-hitter, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the first night game at Ebbets Field, four days after leaving the Boston Bees without hits by a score of 3-0.
- 1955: The United States and Great Britain sign a cooperation agreement on atomic information for "mutual defense purposes".
- 1969: The variety show "Hee Haw" premieres on CBS-TV.
- 1992: Vice President Dan Quayle, relying on a faulty memory card, mistakenly instructs sixth-grader William Figueroa of Trenton, N.J., to spell "papa" as "papa" during a spelling bee.
- 1994: Israel and the Vatican establish formal diplomatic relations.
- 1995: O.J. Simpson tries on the gloves, allegedly worn by the killer, at his trial, and it looks like they don't fit well.
- 2014: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses the Hamas militant group of kidnapping three Israeli teenagers.
- 2018: Former Trump campaign president Paul Manafort is jailed pending two criminal trials; a federal judge reverses his house arrest on charges of witness tampering in the investigation of special adviser Robert Mueller. (Manafort would be sentenced to more than seven years in prison on federal charges.)
- 2018: Rene Boucher, a neighbor of US Senator Rand Paul, is sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking Paul while he was working in the garden of his Kentucky home.