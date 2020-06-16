This day in history: June 16

On this day, June 16 …

2015: Donald Trump launches his campaign to become President of the United States with a speech at the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Also on this day:

1858: In accepting the Republican Party of Illinois nomination for the United States Senate, Abraham Lincoln says that the problem of slavery must be resolved and declares: "A house divided against itself cannot be sustained."

1903: Ford Motor Co. is incorporated

1911: IBM has its beginnings as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co., incorporated in New York State.

1963: The world's first space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, is launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6.