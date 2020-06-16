This day in history: June 16

On this day, June 16 …
2015: Donald Trump launches his campaign to become President of the United States with a speech at the Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Also on this day:
- 1858: In accepting the Republican Party of Illinois nomination for the United States Senate, Abraham Lincoln says that the problem of slavery must be resolved and declares: "A house divided against itself cannot be sustained."
- 1903: Ford Motor Co. is incorporated
- 1911: IBM has its beginnings as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co., incorporated in New York State.
- 1963: The world's first space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, is launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6.
- 1986: "Subway Watcher" Bernie Goetz is acquitted of attempted murder for his controversial New York subway shooting.
- nineteen ninety six: Russian voters go to the polls in their first independent presidential election; The result is a second round between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Ziuganov.
- 2009: President Barack Obama meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House; Obama then declares North Korea a "serious threat" to the world and vows that the United States and its allies will aggressively impose new sanctions on the nation with nuclear weapons.
- 2014: Obama notifies Congress that up to 275 soldiers could be dispatched to Iraq to provide support and security to US personnel. USA And to the United States Embassy in Baghdad.
- 2014: A divided Supreme Court aligns with gun control groups and the Obama administration, ruling that the federal government can strictly enforce laws that prohibit a "straw" buyer from buying a pistol for someone else.
- 2017: President Trump first acknowledges that he was under federal investigation as part of the expanding investigation into Russia's electoral meddling when he lashed out at a senior Justice Department official who was overseeing the investigation.
- 2018: China announces 25 percent tariffs on $ 34 billion in U.S. imports, including soy and beef, in response to Trump's tariff increase on a similar number of Chinese products.