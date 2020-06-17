This day in history: June 17

On this day, June 17 …

1972: The eventual downfall of President Richard Nixon begins with the arrest of five thieves inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, the DC Watergate complex.

Also on this day:

1928 : Amelia Earhart embarks on a transatlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the journey as a passenger.)

: Amelia Earhart embarks on a transatlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the journey as a passenger.) 1963: The Supreme Court of the EE. In the Abington School District (Pa.) V. Schempp, voids, 8-1, the rules that require the recitation of the Lord's Prayer or the reading of Bible verses in public schools.

The Supreme Court of the EE. In the Abington School District (Pa.) V. Schempp, voids, 8-1, the rules that require the recitation of the Lord's Prayer or the reading of Bible verses in public schools. 1967: China successfully tests its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) pump.

1994: After leading the police in a low-speed chase on the Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson is arrested and charged with murder in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and his friend Ronald Goldman.

2002: A judge in San Francisco rejects Marjorie Knoller's second-degree murder conviction for the death of neighbor Diane Whipple from dog abuse, but allows Knoller's conviction for involuntary manslaughter to be upheld. (However, Knoller's murder conviction would be reinstated in 2008.)

2015: Nine people are shot dead at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C .; suspect Dylann Roof is arrested the following morning.

2017: The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case is ruled hopelessly stalled, resulting in a null trial for the 79-year-old television star accused of drugging and groping a woman more than a decade earlier; Prosecutors immediately announced that they would pursue a second trial, which would ultimately result in Cosby's conviction.