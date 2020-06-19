This day in history: June 19

On this day, June 19 …
2018: The United States says it is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, a day after the UN chief of human rights denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents.
Also on this day:
- 1775: George Washington is commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army.
- 1865: Union troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War has ended and that all remaining slaves in Texas are free. (The event runs until June).
- 1934: The Federal Communications Commission is created; it replaces the Federal Radio Commission.
- 1952: The US Army Special Forces. The elite fighting unit known as the Green Berets, is established in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
- 1953: Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass America's atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.
- 1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is passed after surviving a long filibuster in the US Senate. USA
- 1987: The US Supreme Court USA He rejects a Louisiana law that requires any public school that teaches the theory of evolution to also teach creation science.
- 2017: Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American university student, dies in a Cincinnati hospital after his release by North Korea in a coma after more than a year in captivity.