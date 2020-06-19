This day in history: June 19

On this day, June 19 …

2018: The United States says it is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, a day after the UN chief of human rights denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents.

Also on this day:

1775: George Washington is commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army.

1865: Union troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War has ended and that all remaining slaves in Texas are free. (The event runs until June).

1934: The Federal Communications Commission is created; it replaces the Federal Radio Commission.

1952: The US Army Special Forces. The elite fighting unit known as the Green Berets, is established in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

1953: Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass America's atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.

1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is passed after surviving a long filibuster in the US Senate. USA

1987: The US Supreme Court USA He rejects a Louisiana law that requires any public school that teaches the theory of evolution to also teach creation science.