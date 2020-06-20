This day in history: June 20

On this day, June 20 …
1975: Universal Pictures releases Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and a mechanical shark nicknamed Bruce.
Also on this day:
- 1782: Congress passes the Great Seal of the United States, with an image of the bald eagle.
- 1867: President Andrew Johnson announces the purchase of Alaska from the Russian government.
- 1893: A jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, finds Lizzie Borden not guilty of the murders of her father and stepmother.
- 1921: US Representative Alice Mary Robertson, R-Okla., Becomes the first woman to preside over a House session.
- 1943: Race-related unrest breaks out in Detroit; They would send federal troops two days later to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.
- 1967: Muhammad Ali is convicted in Houston for violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be recruited and is sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali's conviction would eventually be overturned by the United States Supreme Court.)
- 1977: The Trans-Alaska pipeline opens.
- 1999: NATO formally ends its bombing of Yugoslavia after verifying that the government withdrew its forces from the Serbian province of Kosovo.
- 2001: Houston mother Andrea Yates drowns her five children in the family bathtub and then calls the police. (Yates would be convicted of murder. However, the conviction would be revoked and she would be acquitted on the grounds of insanity in a new trial.)
- 2012: President Obama invokes executive privilege over documents related to the "Fast and Furious" weapons program.
- 2019: The Supreme Court rules that a Cross of Peace war memorial on public land outside of Washington, D.C., can be sustained, ruling in a 7-2 decision that it does not violate the Constitution.