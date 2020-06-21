This day in history: June 21

On this day, June 21 …

1989: The United States Supreme Court rules that burning the flag of the United States is freedom of expression and political protest protected by the First Amendment.

Also on this day:

1834: Cyrus Hall McCormick receives a patent for his harvesting machine.

1964: Civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James E. Chaney are killed in Philadelphia, Miss. their bodies would be found buried in a dirt dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, would be convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the murders; he would be sentenced to 60 years in prison.)

1982: A jury in Washington, DC, finds John Hinckley Jr. not guilty of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan, Police Officer Thomas Delahanty, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy, and White House Press Secretary James Brady.

1997: The WNBA debuts with a game between New York Liberty and L.A. Sparks.

2004: The first private manned space flight is completed with the SpaceShipOne spacecraft.

2013: President Barack Obama nominates James Comey, a Bush-era justice official, to head the FBI, succeeding Robert Mueller.

2013: The Food Network says it is abandoning Paula Deen, just an hour after the famed cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies apologizing to fans and critics concerned over her admission of using racial slurs in the past.

2018: The United States Supreme Court rules that states can compel retailers in other states to collect taxes on online purchases from their residents.