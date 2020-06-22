This day in history: June 22

On this day, June 22 …

2018: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked to leave a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia; The co-owner said the move came at the request of gay employees who opposed Sanders' defense of President Trump's effort to ban access to transgender people in the military.

Also on this day:

1937: Joe Louis begins his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of his fight in Chicago.

1944: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Military Readjustment Act of 1944, better known popularly as the "GI Bill of Rights."

1969: Judy Garland dies in London at age 47.

1970: President Richard Nixon signs an extension to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18 years.

1977: John N. Mitchell becomes the first former United States Attorney General to go to prison when he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later).

1981: Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.

1992: The Supreme Court of the United States, in R.A.V. v. The city of St. Paul unanimously ruled that "hate crime" laws that prohibited cross-burning and similar expressions of racial prejudice violated freedom of expression rights.