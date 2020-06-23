This day in history: June 23

On this day, June 23 …
1992: John Gotti, convicted of extortion charges, is sentenced in New York to life in prison.
Also on this day:
- 1836: Congress passes the Deposits Act, which contains a provision to deliver surplus federal income to the states.
- 1868: Christopher Latham Sholes receives a patent for his "Type-Writer", with a QWERTY keyboard; It is the first commercially successful typewriter.
- 1938: The Civil Aeronautical Authority is established.
- 1947: The Senate joins the House to override President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.
- 1969: Warren E. Burger is sworn in as President of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
- 1972: President Richard Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman, discuss using the CIA to obstruct the FBI's Watergate investigation. (Disclosure of the recording of this conversation would lead to Nixon's resignation in 1974.
- 1972: President Nixon signs Title IX prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex for "any educational program or activity that receives federal financial assistance."
- 1985: The 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 die when the plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland due to a bomb that authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
- 1988: James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, tells a Senate panel that global warming of the Earth caused by the "greenhouse effect" was a reality.
- nineteen ninety five: Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to stop the devastating polio rampage, dies in La Jolla, California, at age 80.
- 2009: "Tonight Show" partner Ed McMahon dies in Los Angeles at age 86.