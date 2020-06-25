This day in history: June 25

On this day, June 25 …

2009: Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop", dies in Los Angeles at age 50.

Also on this day:

1876: Lt. Col. Col. George A. Custer and his Seventh Cavalry are annihilated by the Sioux and Cheyenne Indians at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana.

1910: President William Howard Taft signs the White Slave Trafficking Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which outlaws the transportation of women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

1947: "A Girl's Diary", the personal diary of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl who hid with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, is published for the first time.

1950: War breaks out in Korea when the forces of the communist north invade the south.

1967: The Beatles perform and record their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World", the first international live broadcast to be broadcast by satellite from 14 countries.

2009: Farrah Fawcett dies in Santa Monica, California at age 62.

2009: North Korea vows to expand its atomic arsenal and warns of a "nuclear retaliation shower" in the event of a US attack, as the regime marks the 1950 outbreak of the Korean War.

2013: Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis begins a one-woman filibusting to block a Republican-led effort to impose new strict restrictions on abortion in the nation's second most populous state. (Republicans would vote to end the filibuster minutes before midnight.)