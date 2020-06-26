This day in history: June 26

On this day, June 26 …

2018: U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, the fourth Democrat in the House of Representatives, loses a liberal primary-school activist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, a political rookie.

Also on this day:

1870: The first section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, N.J., is open to the public.

1900: US Army doctor Walter Reed begins his investigation into the causes of the deadly yellow fever. The United States Public Health Commission, headed by Major Reed, would discover that the deadly disease was transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

1963: President John F. Kennedy visits West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the residents of the city, declaring: "Ich bin ein Berliner" ("I am Berliner").

1977: Elvis Presley performs his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

Elvis Presley performs his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. 1990: President George H.W. Bush returns to his campaign promise "There are no new taxes."

President George H.W. Bush returns to his campaign promise "There are no new taxes." 1993: President Bill Clinton announces that the United States has launched missiles at Iraqi targets due to "compelling evidence" that Iraq had planned to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.

President Bill Clinton announces that the United States has launched missiles at Iraqi targets due to "compelling evidence" that Iraq had planned to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush. 1997: The first Harry Potter novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, is published in Great Britain. (It would later be released in the United States under the title "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

2013: New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arrested in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd.

2015: The United States Supreme Court upholds in a decision 5-4 that the 14th Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states.

The United States Supreme Court upholds in a decision 5-4 that the 14th Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states. 2018: A divided Supreme Court upholds President Trump's ban on travel from multiple, mostly Muslim countries.