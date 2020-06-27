This day in history: June 27

On this day, June 27 …

2018: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was often the deciding vote on abortion, gay rights and other controversial issues, announces his retirement. (Kennedy's departure would lead to the nomination and the bitter confirmation battle over Brett Kavanaugh.)

Also on this day:

1844: Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum are killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.

1880: Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without seeing or hearing, is born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

1905: The Industrial Workers of the World is founded in Chicago.

The Industrial Workers of the World is founded in Chicago. 1974: President Richard Nixon opens an official visit to the Soviet Union.

1988: Mike Tyson retains the undisputed heavyweight crown, knocking out Michael Spinks 91 seconds in the first round of a championship fight in Atlantic City, N.J.

1991: Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the highest court in the nation, announces his retirement. (His departure would lead to the controversial nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the highest court in the nation, announces his retirement. (His departure would lead to the controversial nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.) 2005: The Supreme Court dictates, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that displaying the Ten Commandments on government property is constitutionally permissible in some cases, but not in others.

2005: "BTK" serial killer Dennis Rader pleads guilty to 10 murders that had spread fear in Wichita, Kan., Beginning in the 1970s. (Rader would later receive multiple life terms.)

2007: Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister after more than 10 years in power.

Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister after more than 10 years in power. 2008: Bill Gates resigns as president of Microsoft.