This day in history: June 29

On this day, June 29 …

2007: Apple launches the iPhone, its first mobile phone, and goes on sale for the first time in the US.

Also on this day:

1613: The original London Globe Theater, where many of Shakespeare's plays were performed, is destroyed by a fire caused by a cannon fire during a performance by "Henry VIII".

1967 : Actress Jayne Mansfield, 34, is killed along with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and her driver, Ronnie Harrison, when her car collides with the back of a trailer truck on a highway in Slidell, La.; Three children traveling backward survive, including Mansfield's 3-year-old daughter Mariska Hargitay.

2006: The Supreme Court rules, 5-3, that President George W. Bush's plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military courts violates US and international law.