This day in history: June 5

On this day, June 5 …

2004: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, dies in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Also on this day:

1794: Congress passes the Neutrality Act, which prohibits Americans from participating in any military action against a country that is at peace with the United States.

Congress passes the Neutrality Act, which prohibits Americans from participating in any military action against a country that is at peace with the United States. 1917: About 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 begin registering for the draft in World War I.

About 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 begin registering for the draft in World War I. 1933: The United States breaks the gold standard.

The United States breaks the gold standard. 1967: The "Six Day War" breaks out in the Middle East when Israel, anticipating a possible attack from its Arab neighbors, launches a series of preemptive strikes on the airfield that destroyed almost the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered into conflict.

1968: Senator Robert F. Kennedy is shot and fatally wounded after claiming victory in the California Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan is arrested on the scene.

1981: The Centers for Disease Control reports that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had contracted a rare type of pneumonia; they are the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had contracted a rare type of pneumonia; they are the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS. 2013: US Army Sgt. USA Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleads guilty to murder at the Lewis-McChord Joint Base, Washington, to avoid the death penalty; He is sentenced to life in prison.