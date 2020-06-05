This day in history: June 5

On this day, June 5 …
2004: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, dies in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Also on this day:
- 1794: Congress passes the Neutrality Act, which prohibits Americans from participating in any military action against a country that is at peace with the United States.
- 1917: About 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 begin registering for the draft in World War I.
- 1933: The United States breaks the gold standard.
- 1967: The "Six Day War" breaks out in the Middle East when Israel, anticipating a possible attack from its Arab neighbors, launches a series of preemptive strikes on the airfield that destroyed almost the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered into conflict.
- 1968: Senator Robert F. Kennedy is shot and fatally wounded after claiming victory in the California Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan is arrested on the scene.
- 1981: The Centers for Disease Control reports that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had contracted a rare type of pneumonia; they are the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
- 2013: US Army Sgt. USA Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleads guilty to murder at the Lewis-McChord Joint Base, Washington, to avoid the death penalty; He is sentenced to life in prison.
- 2017: Justice Department Charges 25-Year-Old Reality Leigh Winner a federal contractor working at a government facility in Georgia, removing classified material from a government facility and leaking it to the media.
- 2017: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar to finance extremism and terrorism.
- 2018: Fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her stylish handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York City in what the medical examiner would determine was a hanging suicide; she was 55 years old.