This day in history: June 9

On this day, June 9 …

2014: The Department of Veterans Affairs announces that more than 57,000 US Army veterans. USA They've been waiting 90 days or more for their first VA medical appointments, and an additional 64,000 appear to be behind, with no appointments after signing up and requesting them.

Also on this day:

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduces federal income tax withholding from paychecks.

1954: During Senate-McCarthy Army hearings, Army Special Adviser Joseph N. Welch scolds Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, asking, "Don't you have a sense of decency, sir? Finally, haven't you left any sense of decency? " 1959: USS George Washington III, the first ballistic missile submarine, is launched.

1969: The Senate confirms Warren Burger as the new President of Justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

1986: The Rogers Commission publishes its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for the handling problems that led to the explosion that killed seven astronauts.

1972: Heavy rains trigger record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; The resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $ 164 million in damage. 1973: Secretariat becomes the first horse since 1948 to win the Triple Crown.

2009: A bankruptcy judge approves Chrysler's plan to terminate 789 of its dealer franchises, the same day that the Supreme Court clears the way for the sale of Chrysler LLC to Fiat.

2013: Edward Snowden is identified as the source of the NSA leaks.