This doctor and his family contracted the coronavirus when they relaxed the rules along with the reopening of Florida.

"We open up," he said. "We allowed the family to come visit us."
"I had a mother and a grandmother go into my hospital, and only one drove home," she said.
Excited at the loss of a relative, Pastewski warned against a sense of complacency and the misconception that the virus is only affecting the elderly in nursing homes.
"She is the 82-year-old grandmother who lives in the house, who cares for the grandchildren so that people can go to school, so that the mother can work, who makes that special sauce. I have these people dying." CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota were told Wednesday on "New Day."
"These are 80-year-olds who got a virus because a group of people just didn't want to wear a mask, and they had to go out and have fun. And it really bothers me when everyone says, 'It's just old people, and not it's a big deal. "
Since Pastewski had only one mild case of the coronavirus, he continued to treat Covid-19 patients from home by telemedicine and kept track of how the hospital handled the resurgence of cases, he said.
Jackson South Medical Center has been proactively expanding ICU bed capacity and has hired 100 other nurses, he said. The focus is now on creating negative pressure rooms as coronavirus treatment has moved from intubations and ventilators.
"(We are) using other modalities such as non-invasive ventilation and high-flow oxygen, which are aerosol-generating procedures and should really be performed in a negative pressure room to keep staff safe. Therefore, our hospital has been proactive trying to create more of these negative pressure rooms, "he explained. The team has taken on the raise with a "steamy head that I am very impressed by," he added.
Pastewski recovered, completed his 14-day quarantine and returns to work on Wednesday.
"I think the virus is yes, they can get it again. We don't know exactly what the antibodies mean, we don't know how long immunity lasts," he said. "But at the end of the day, they handled the virus extremely well. Therefore, I am comfortable with my children's immune systems, as well as my family's, that they can return to the world."
"Obviously, respect others. A mask is a must. But I feel safer with my own children knowing that they contracted the virus, knowing that they handled it well with their immune system and, at least, even if they contracted it again, they could handle it, "he added.