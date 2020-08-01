This doctor just endured the deadliest week of his career.

Dr. Joseph Varon, medical director of the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, comes home after a long day of work.

Dr. Joseph Varon has not had a day off in months.

Friday was his 134th consecutive day at the helm of the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.

"If you ask me how the hell have I been able to survive 134 days without stopping, I guess it's adrenaline," he said. "But I'm running out of gas. It's hard."

And last week was the toughest so far. With Houston dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases, he signed more death certificates than he has at any point in his career.

"People died every day," he said.

Nurse Flor Trevino prepares a body to be transported to a morgue. The patient died during an intubation procedure.

Varon wrote this note detailing the death of a patient on July 17.

Varon's workday begins early. Around 4:30 or 5 a.m., he heads to the hospital and goes directly to the coronavirus unit where he and his team review each patient's case.

Then start doing rounds.

"He is involved with everything and is very, very personal," said photographer Callaghan O’Hare, who followed him several times over the past month. "He will sit on the bed with people and hug them and talk. It's amazing to see it. "

Caring for coronavirus patients takes a minimum of 10 hours each day, Varon said. After that, he meets with his other patients at the hospital, those without coronaviruses.

“If I'm lucky, I get home before 10 at night. If I'm not lucky, which is most of the time, I get home around midnight, "he said.

Varon and his team review patient files during a daily meeting. "I am afraid at some point I will have to make some very serious decisions," Varon said in July. "I'm starting to get the idea that I can't save everyone."

This radiograph shows a patient's lungs within the coronavirus unit.

Of course, Varon is not the only one to make sacrifices. He is quick to praise his team and the long and hard hours they spend.

"Nursing life inside a Covid unit is tough," he said. “Every time they go in and wear those space suits, they sweat out like there's no tomorrow. It's like a mini sauna for them. "

The job is physically strenuous, with all staff members wearing multiple layers of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Varon has seen the nurses slipping from their own sweat.

It is also emotionally draining.

"I've seen nurses, in between the rounds, they just start crying," Varon said. "Crying because they can't take it anymore."

Varon passes a piece of paper to colleague César Barrera as he checks on patients in the emergency room.

Varon speaks on the phone while sitting at a table in the staff lounge. Her phones, she carries two, they ring constantly, and she often receives requests from the media and allows journalists to see first-hand what it is like inside her hospital.

O & # 39; Hare says, however, he was struck by the resistance of Varon's employees and how committed they were to making a difference.

"They really try to take the time to get to know the patients," he said.

Connecting with someone is not easy when your face is covered in a mask and shield and you are dressed from head to toe in PPE. But Varon's team has a solution.

"The doctor and then the nurses will use printed photographs of themselves on their PPE so that patients can at least know what they are like and get an idea of ​​who they are talking to," said O & # 39; Hare.

Varon speaks to coronavirus patient Henry Rodríguez on July 10. Staff use printed photos of themselves so they can make a more personal connection.

Efrain Guevara lies in a hospital bed on July 17. He was hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Three Varon staff nurses have hired Covid-19 in recent months. Varon doesn't know where he was hired, but at the hospital they are always careful about PPE.

"I often tell people that I feel more comfortable inside my unit than outside my unit," he said.

Nurse Christina Mathers tested positive last week.

"That's the hardest thing to hear. … It bothers you," said Mathers, who had been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere other than here."

Varon hugs Christina Mathers, a nurse on his team who became infected with Covid-19.

A worker places a sign saying "clean breather" on medical equipment.

Houston is the county seat of Harris County, which as of Friday was the fifth in the United States for the majority of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

"I have heard a considerable increase in ambulances, at all hours of the day," said O'Hare, who lives in Houston. "And I've covered a lot in the Texas Medical Center parking lot and I've seen the number of ambulances entering and leaving the test facility."

She says she has seen people show up at 11:30 the night before just to make sure they have a place in line and can be tested the next day.

"It is quite chaotic," he said.

A man delivers balloons to the room of a coronavirus patient who missed his daughter's birthday.

A medical student reviews Larissa Raudales, an 18-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus. "I was terrified … I thought I couldn't breathe anymore," Raudales said. "I just thought he was going to practically die right there."

The first two times O & # 39; Hare visited the Varon hospital, the coronavirus unit was at full capacity. The United States Army came later to help expand the area and add more beds.

Some of the people O & # 39; Hare saw during those previous visits did not survive. It was hard to think about that.

"One of the hardest things to see was after the death of a man, they put his belongings in a plastic bag next to him, just basketball shorts, a shirt, shoes," he said. “And I was really surprised that this man died without his family and friends being there to say goodbye.

"No one deserves something like that, and we all have a role to play in making sure that doesn't happen to more people in Texas."

Jonnie Harrison sleeps in a bed with her husband, Riley, on July 25. Both were hospitalized in the coronavirus unit.

Healthcare workers take a break from treating coronavirus patients.

Varon has been frank about the Covid-19 threat and the importance of wearing masks. That has not gone well with everyone.

"People call my office and leave threats because of all the means that I have been doing, because they do not believe that what we are doing is real," he said.

Varon wants people to see: this is not a hoax. This is a real thing. People are dying.

“You have no idea of ​​my frustration when I leave the hospital, I head home, and then in one of these open-air shopping malls I see a hundred cars, a group of boys or young women having a party, no face masks, no nothing. That kills me, ”he said. "People are not listening."

A medical student takes a nap in a break room. The team has been working around the clock for the past month to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases.