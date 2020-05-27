This electric plane could boost the future of flight.

Magnix



Magnix is ​​not trying to change aviation overnight, he just believes that any transformation has to start somewhere. And on Thursday morning, the Seattle-based electric motor maker hopes to drive the future of air travel when it ships another plane on a zero-emission flight.

Unlike experimental aircraft who have mastered electric flight thus far, the Cessna Caravan 208 that will carry the Magnix engine over Moses Lake, Washington, is a widely used nine-passenger passenger jet that has been in production since 1982. By retrofitting an existing small aircraft, Magnix's goal is to prove that commercial electric flight is possible now, even if a greener flight future with 100-passenger aircraft is still decades away.



"It is a niche market. But we can start now, work on it, and drive forward to advance the entire industry," said Magnix CEO Roei Ganzarski. "Let's get to the market quickly with the main objective of being able to start this revolution."

The Magni500 engine that will power the single propeller "eCaravan" delivers 750 horsepower, which Magnix says is sufficient propulsion for "half-mile aircraft" that can carry between five and 19 passengers. Although the 37-foot-long Caravan would be the largest all-electric aircraft to fly so far, a Magni500-powered Beaver DHC-2 De Havilland Canada became the first aircraft to use the engine when it flew over Vancouver, British Columbia, in December. . The flight was a partnership between Harbor Air, a local regional airline that owns the seaplane.

Harbor Air



"Up until that point we either saw very small electric planes or heard a lot about why it is impossible," Ganzarski said. "So it was very exciting to see a real airline fly a real electric plane."

It is an ambitious roadmap, and Magnix will not be the only player in the electric aviation space. A few companies, Uber included, promise a not too distant future of electricity air taxis and many others are developing electric motors and cells to use them.

That list includes established companies like Airbus, Embraer, and Rolls-Royce and startups like Ampaire, Pipstrel Aircraft, and Boeing-backed Zunum Aero. Wright Electric, based in New York is building a prototype electric plane for low budget European airline EasyJet and NASA is developing an all-electric test plane called X-57 Maxwell using a modified Tecnam P2006T.

Advantages and challenges.

Ganzarski is eager to describe the advantages of electric flight. He predicts that zero-emission aircraft will require less maintenance than fuel-based aircraft and will be 50-80% cheaper per hour to operate. That could lead to cheaper ticket prices, he says, and encourage airlines to operate smaller planes on more routes to neglected airports.

But the number one benefit, of course, is zero emissions. Most estimates estimate the amount of global commercial aviation carbon emissions to be around 2.5%, a number that even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is projected to increase.

"Car or airplane emissions are not only harmful to health, but also to the environment," said Ganzarski. "The fact that electric planes produce zero emissions is very positive."

But he also admits that the challenges of electric flight are abrupt. Just as electric car manufacturers deal with range anxietyMagnix has to demonstrate that the lithium-ion batteries that power the engines, which are similar to those used in automobiles, can offer feasible flight times.

Magnix



Replacing the conventional motor in the Caravan and Beaver with a battery-powered motor, for example, reduces their ranges from 1,200 miles and 455 miles, respectively, to approximately 100 miles. That's not enough to fly across the country, but enough for the routes of an airline like Harbor Air. (Charging times are supposed to be comparable to those of a Tesla Supercharger.)

"The challenge is that batteries are not as powerful as fuel," said Ganzarski. "We chose lithium ions, because at this stage, it is the most proven technology or chemistry to provide the energy and safety we need to fly the plane."

Yet another challenge is weight. An aircraft needs to take off not only itself, its passengers, and its cargo from the ground, but it must also lift whatever propels it. To that end, any battery used by the Magnix engine cannot be heavier than the equivalent amount of fuel.

"For the aerospace sector, weight is critical because otherwise the plane just doesn't take off and it works," Ganzarski said. "When you're retrofitting an aircraft, you're using the same weight that the current aircraft has … that's your limit on how much battery you can put."

Flying into the future

After more test flights with the Beaver, Caravan, and other aircraft (the Eviation Alice, a nine-passenger passenger jet that will fly later this year, will use Magnix's 375-horsepower Magni250 engine), Ganzarski says that Your company's next step is to earn FAA certification for its technology. (The company is also developing a 1,500 horsepower engine for larger aircraft yet to come.)

Among other things, Magnix will have to demonstrate to regulators that its engines are as safe as fuel-based engines and meet the requirements that electric planes will always fly with enough backup battery (usually 30 minutes) to reach a airport in case of emergency. .

Aviation aircraft



Only after obtaining that approval, which Ganzarski says should happen in late 2021, will a Magnix powered aircraft be able to carry passengers. But even now Harbor Air plans to modernize its entire fleet into "ePlanes" powered by Magnix engines.

"I have long been convinced that the future of transportation in general, and certainly aviation, is electrified," said Harbor Air CEO Greg McDougall just before the December flight.

As for when we can see bigger electric planes in the skies, Ganzarski said that a zero-emission plane capable of carrying 19 passengers is 10 years away and one carrying 100 passengers is about 30 to 40 years away. Hybrid planes could come earlier, and technologies under development, such as lithium sulfur batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, can speed up the timeline. But until that happens, Magnix is ​​working with multiple options.

"We don't know, and nobody in the industry yet knows, which technology will prevail," said Ganzarski. "But we will be ready. Where the electrons come from, our propulsion system will be able to use them to provide that power to the plane."