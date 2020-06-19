This entry-level Lamborghini offers more fun for a lot less money.

The base price for Hurricane Evo starts at around $ 208,000, which is still remarkably expensive by ordinary standards. Still, it's far less than the next cheapest Hurricane, which starts at about $ 260,000, or the V12-powered Avantador that can't be had for less than about $ 420,000. You can only buy the Lamborghini Urus SUV for the starting price of the Huracan Evo RWD.

Of course, the starting price of a Lamborghini leaves a long way to go. Option costs can add up with surprising speed.

For example, the Huracan Evo RWD that I tested cost $ 285,000. That included an optional $ 14,000 pearl yellow paint job. Photographs don't capture the brilliant impact of color but trust me if there was ever $ 14,000 worth of yellow paint this is the place. Still, you can get your Hurricane in red, white, or a shade of yellow that doesn't look like delicious melted butter on top of Pirelli tires. That depends on you.

Sports seats added another $ 7,500 and a system that lifted the nose of the car to eliminate speed bumps and reduce clipping from another $ 7,100.

The reason this car is less expensive than other Lamborghinis is due to something that makes the car more fun, not less. The key difference between this new Huracan and other Lamborghinis is the lack of all-wheel drive, a standard feature on almost all Lamborghini models. The Huracán is the only Lamborghini currently offered with rear-wheel drive.

The Huracán is a Lamborghini, so of course it's incredibly fast with a transmission that activates gear shifting quickly but smoothly. Steering is sharp and fast, especially in Sport and Corsa modes (Italian for "Track"). It is also appropriately loud and unpleasant. Drive fast, then hit the brakes to slow down and the Hurricane will shift gears through its seven speeds, the engine will roar and explode with each step down. One thing a Lamborghini will seldom be is going unnoticed.

The brakes are appropriately strong, but not too thick for normal use. Since the engine power goes only to the rear wheels, and not all four, there is only slightly less. In the Hurricane Evo RWD, the 10-cylinder engine produces just 601 horsepower instead of the 631 you can get in the car with all-wheel drive. But it is much.

A sense of drama also permeates the interior of the Hurricane. As with all Lamborghinis, the start button is under a small red cover that must be lifted before the button can be pressed, like the button to fire a missile in an old movie. Yes, it's an extra useless effort, but it adds to a sense of moment that culminates in the satisfying roar of the V10.

The digital speedometer, the whole group of gauges is actually a computer screen, it always shows three digits. There is no better way to make 92 mph seem slower than to do it at 092 mph. (Even in reverse, when the meter's display changes to show a rear camera view, the speedometer still displays three digits as if it could shoot backwards at 112 mph.)

Engine power goes only to the rear wheels, letting the front wheels simply roll and target the car. That makes a noticeable difference in how the car feels when driving. Management is more sensitive. The finest points on the road surface can be felt through the steering wheel. It gives this car more of a pure old-school sports car spirit that I welcomed.

Putting power only through the rear wheels can also enable expert drivers, by cleverly using the throttle and steering wheel together, to deliberately slide the rear end of the car through corners. It's a fun and sometimes useful trick in track driving. But it also points to a potential rear-wheel drive hazard, rather than all-wheel drive., when dealing with this kind of power. The rear wheels can sometimes slip when you really don't want them to, or more than you want, which can cause the car to get completely out of the way and possibly hit things.

Computerized traction control and stability control systems have been designed to reduce the chances of things getting out of control while driving. According to Lamborghini, the systems work with extraordinary smoothness, allowing the driver to play more safely with the car without sudden interventions.

I personally didn't test the boundaries of these systems too much because I didn't have access to a track and there were considerable trees and bodies of water. For now, I'll have to take Lamborghini at his word that these things work as advertised.

Even without any of that, the Hurricane Evo RWD is a blast and at a relatively lower cost. Plus, its performance is more enjoyable on common roads, so you don't have to wait for a track driving session to really have fun with it. But it is still far from cheap and, as always, a Lamborghini is not to everyone's taste. It is presented with the subtlety of a metal metal band from the 80s, but with 21st century technology. And, when it comes to Lamborghinis, that's what it should be.