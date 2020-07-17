This expert trader wants to help you dominate the stock market

Timothy Sykes is a well-known stock trading millionaire who has some advice for would-be traders interested in capitalizing on current market volatility like him. Timothy describes his current market strategy as "investing in low-priced stocks from companies that create potential COVID vaccines, masks, or hand sanitizers, or those that benefit from requests to stay home, such as online learning classes and Physical conditioning".

Timothy's foray into investment came early: he turned $ 12,415 into bar mitzvah gift money into $ 1.65 million by the time he was 21. That initial investment is now worth more than $ 5.5 million. He became a real television star as the upstart hedge fund manager on the hit show "Wall Street Warriors". After her television debut, her teaching career flourished due to the avalanche of emails and text messages she received asking for lessons.

Timothy encourages new entrants to "expect the worst from every company and instead focus on chart patterns and price action." He personally learned an expensive but valuable lesson when he lost more than $ 500,000 in his own hedge fund at a company he really believed in.

Always passionate about financial independence and education, in 2008 he started blogging on TimothySykes.com, where there are now over 3,000 blog posts with lessons like, "I actually waste ⅓ of time, but rule # 1 for me is to cut down. losses quickly and don't let small mistakes turn into big disasters. " His goal is "to help speed up the learning curve for everyone in the stock market. Although I have been successful, it took much longer because I had to solve it the hard way."

With more than 9,000 students in 130 countries, Timothy runs one of the largest stock trading communities in the world. Their Trading Challenge is an immersive and practical trading education with several live webinars each week led by Timothy and several of his top students.

Seeing a gap in the market, Timothy helped launch StocksToTrade. Designed to take advantage of your strategies, the platform offers 40 integrated stock analyzes and even allows users to create custom ones. It uses Timothy's favorite tool, breaking news and social media searching, which allows traders to "see what drives all of the most popular stocks on the market." According to him, "StocksToTrade is like Bloomberg for low-priced stock trading. It used to have 20 to 30 websites open. Now it's all in one place."

Timothy now donates all of his business profits to charities to prioritize teaching for his students. He has donated more than $ 4 million to build schools and medical centers, support animal rescue centers, and fund food banks and environmental charities. He wants to raise awareness of many major issues affecting today's world, which is why he teamed up with photographer Mat Abad two years ago to start the social media-based charity Karmagawa, which now has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Together they have opened 70 schools with the goal of opening more than 1,000 worldwide.

Regarding his teaching process, Timothy explained that he begins each year with a small business account where all profits are donated. He believes that his students should learn to create a small account for the purpose of helping various amazing charities in need. “I wish someone had shown me the importance of giving back at a younger age. So I'm trying to be the teacher that I never had. "

Fast forward to today, Timothy's small business account has already hit six figures because of the "best market I've seen in years, if not decades." Proceeds have been donated to charities such as Direct Relief, which provides masks and protective gear for medical workers, and charities that help hungry children in Yemen. Karmagawa has also raised over $ 400,000 during its Facebook fundraiser, which started on June 15. Timothy emphasizes the importance of transparency. "90% of operators lose, so it is my duty to show how much hard work and preparation each operation I carry out involves." As such, all of his trades dating back two decades are publicly available for anyone to see.

How are Timothy and his students resisting the pandemic? Not only do they survive market volatility, they also thrive. For example …

Jack Kellogg

At age 21, Kellogg has earned $ 674,133 of net profit in three years, with $ 344,645 in the past 90 days.

Kyle williams

A recent college graduate who made a net profit of $ 354,291. And $ 156,579 of that came in the last 90 days.

Mark Croock

One of Timothy's five millionaire students and mentor in the Trading Challenge program. Of his $ 1,912,376 in total earnings, $ 351,335 has come in the past 90 days.

Tim Grittani

Grittani is Timothy's best student and a penny legend. He turned his small $ 1,500 business account into $ 12 million over nine years. It has made nearly $ 3 million in 2020 so far and more than $ 1.6 million in the past 90 days alone.

Roland wolf

Wolf started working with Timothy in 2017 and has turned $ 4,000 into $ 1M in business profits.

