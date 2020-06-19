This Father's Day, stay safe and stay at Zoom celebrations (opinion)





This makes it a particularly inopportune time to celebrate Father's Day this Sunday. Instead of choosing between the usual sock or tie gifts, this year it's time to reconsider the risks of meeting in person.

Six weeks ago, Mother's Day presented a similar conundrum, and many families celebrated on various video chat platforms. The decision could have been easier then, when it became clear that the pandemic was still at large. Despite the socially estranged celebration, and whatever difficulties we might have had in listening to each other at Zoom, many of us hope that things will improve soon. Surely, all those weeks of refuge, cleanliness and concern were going to pay off.

Oh good.

The United States' approach to reopening, which has not been scientific or coordinated, has failed miserably. Rather than cautiously withdrawing Covid-19's various containment safeguards, most states have supported the return of "everyone in the pool," as if we were all teenagers partying over spring break.