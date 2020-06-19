This Father's Day, stay safe and stay at Zoom celebrations (opinion)

This makes it a particularly inopportune time to celebrate Father's Day this Sunday. Instead of choosing between the usual sock or tie gifts, this year it's time to reconsider the risks of meeting in person.
Six weeks ago, Mother's Day presented a similar conundrum, and many families celebrated on various video chat platforms. The decision could have been easier then, when it became clear that the pandemic was still at large. Despite the socially estranged celebration, and whatever difficulties we might have had in listening to each other at Zoom, many of us hope that things will improve soon. Surely, all those weeks of refuge, cleanliness and concern were going to pay off.
Oh good.
The United States' approach to reopening, which has not been scientific or coordinated, has failed miserably. Rather than cautiously withdrawing Covid-19's various containment safeguards, most states have supported the return of "everyone in the pool," as if we were all teenagers partying over spring break.
This week, 21 states are seeing increases in recently reported cases, with sharp increases in Arizona, Oklahoma, California, Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas and elsewhere.
Worst of all, it's not just case counts that skyrocket – in many states, the rate of positive tests is also on the rise. This means that many spikes are not due to further testing, but to a true increase in community transmission. It's bad enough in Arizona, where 76% of the intensive care unit's beds are occupied, that the state's director of health told hospitals to completely "activate" emergency plans.
Given the increase in Covid-19 cases, is it a good idea to reunite the family on Father's Day?
Sorry, dads. Social distancing is still advised. Check your WiFi connection early and often to make sure it's ready for Sunday. Because even though six months have passed since the outbreak arose, the United States is trapped in the mud. Although the critical points have changed, the number of daily new cases in the United States remains high. In many ways, we are worse now than we were several months ago: People are beginning to face coronavirus fatigue after several weeks of blockade, while many politicians seem more concerned with boosting the economy than stopping the spread of Covid-19.
Note that there are still factors that contribute to Covid-19 transmission that we just don't understand. Researchers in Japan recently examined epidemiological information on more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases and identified dozens of related case groups that accounted for 61% of all cases. These groups occurred in familiar places such as hospitals, bars, or the workplace.
But 39% of cases were not connected to a discernible group. In other words, many of these cases were likely unique that could not be traced, along with other cases, to a common source such as a coughing office mate or an infected patient. Rather, these cases were probably transmitted here and there, perhaps between members of the same household. Researchers in China found that household transmission rates were around 16%.
We should all approach Father's Day with caution, not just those living in states with strong increases in Covid-19 cases. Because the lesson we should have learned by now is this: the coronavirus doesn't respect borders. It is possible and even likely that within a week, more states will enter the hotspot list and cause the same frenzy we are seeing today in Arizona.
Also, let's be honest: Father's Day is not Mother's Day. Spending on the two holidays reflects this: In 2019, Americans spent a total of $ 25 billion on Mother's Day gifts, compared to just $ 16 billion for their beloved old father, according to the National Federation. of Retailers.
As a parent, this junior college status is fine for me. This year in particular, I don't want to have anything to do with celebrating a vacation in the middle of a poorly managed pandemic.
This Father's Day, celebrate dads by staying home and staying safe. And don't forget to talk in the video chat.