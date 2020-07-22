This Florida Republican just gave a masterclass on how to * not * apologize







Why the quotes, you ask? Keep reading! But first, this is exactly what Yoho said (special thanks to CNN's Ali Main for this transcript):

"I stand before you this morning to address the contest I injected into the already controversial Congress. I have worked with many members in this chamber for the past four terms, members from both sides of the aisle, and each of you knows that I am a man. In word, let me take a moment to address this body.

"I get up to apologize for the abrupt form of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we do not agree with the policies and visions for the United States, but that does not mean that we should be disrespectful. Having been married For 45 years with two daughters, I know my language very well The offensive insults, the words that the press attributed to me were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were interpreted in this way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.

"As my colleagues know, I am passionate about those affected by poverty. My wife Carolyn and I started together at the age of 19 with nothing. We did odd jobs and were on food stamps. I know the face of poverty, and from a Time was mine. That's why I know that people in this country can still, with all their failings, stand up and succeed and not be encouraged to break the law. I will commit to each of you that I will lead myself from one place. of passion and understanding that politics and political disagreements are vigorously debated with the knowledge that we address the problems facing our nation with the betterment of the country in mind and the people we serve. I cannot apologize for my passion or for love my God, my family and my country. "

Well then, let's take a step back. The topic is a confrontation between Yoho and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the opinion of New York Democrats on crime and the police on Monday. This is how CNN reported on the exchange: "According to an account posted on The Hill, Yoho said & # 39; f ** king bitch & # 39; as he walked away. "Yoho's office denies making the comment, telling CNN in a statement that" a brief comment was made as he walked away summarizing what he thinks his policies are: lies. " However, Ocasio-Cortez seemed to confirm the version of events first reported on The Hill when he tweeted. is Tuesday afternoon "I never spoke to Representative Yoho before I decided to harass him on the steps of the nation's Capitol yesterday. "Believe it or not, I generally get along well with my fellow Republicans. We know how to review our legislative fight at the committee door. "But hey, b * tches & # 39; do things." Additionally, The Hill reporter who witnessed the exchange stayed true to his reports and original story despite Yoho's denials. All of which brings us back to the Chamber floor on Wednesday morning and Yoho's attempt to clean up the mess he made earlier in the week. What is so fascinating about Yoho's statement is that he repeatedly seems to contradict himself and undermine his planned "apology". This is: * "I appear before you this morning to address the conflict that I injected in the already controversial Congress." Ok, we are off to a good start! * "I get up to apologize for the abrupt form of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we do not agree with the policies and visions for the United States, but that does not mean that we should be disrespectful." Yes, yes, everything is fine! * * "The offensive insults, the words the press attributed to me were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were interpreted in this way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.""Er what? So Yoho is saying that he didn't actually say what AOC (and The Hill reporter) is saying he said to her. But he regrets that they have been 'misinterpreted' in that way. Here There's the thing: He either called her a "real fucking bitch" or he didn't. That term doesn't leave much to be misinterpreted or misunderstood. * "I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country." Did anyone ask Yoho to apologize for his "passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country?" Did i miss that And what does that have to do with whether he shouted an epithet about another member of Congress? Don't insult the word "apology" by calling Yoho an apology Wednesday. Apologies sound like this: I'm sorry for what I did (or said). It was a mistake. I will do my best not to let it happen again.. That is not even close to what Yoho offered.





