This former NASA and Apple engineer built a Ninja Warrior course for squirrels

After building and installing a bird feeder in his backyard, the former engineer from NASA and Apple Mark Rober – I noticed I had a problem: the squirrels were still eating food intended for birds.

The obvious solution: Create an incredibly elaborate ninja warrior obstacle course for the squirrel. Clearly.

Mark Rober got to the Ninja Warrior point after trying various "squirrel proof" bird feeders and watching them fail spectacularly in front of some ridiculously smart rodents. That (and most likely the boredom of the coronavirus quarantine) inspired him to take things a little further.

Rober goes out of his way to make sure his obstacle course is squirrel proof. There are mazes, rope bridges, catapults … this is like Mouse Trap multiplied by a million. But if the squirrel successfully completes the course, they are given unrestricted access to a huge pile of nuts.

Incredibly, the squirrels found ways to break the course, forcing Rober to adapt multiple times during this course of this video, which he absolutely must see.