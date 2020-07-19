This game wasn't normal, and that was a good thing for the Mets.

The Mets bounced back and hit Saturday night at Citi Field, and the Yankees gave them a 9-3 loss thanks in large part to a ninth inning that closely resembled the feverish dreams that tormented their fans for the most part. from last year.

It was exactly the kind of game we've seen at Citi Field for the past 12 years, and at Shea Stadium for so many years before, that it would provoke overwhelming reactions from woe to me and woe to us! Be an essential part of the franchise's soundtrack as "Meet the Mets".

Only something funny happened.

No one booed. The veil of terror that is stored next to the batting cages and canvas did not unwrap. There was no one to boo. There was no one to drag fate. And suddenly, we may have discovered the real advantage for the Mets, and of course the Yankees, whose own fans can get a little irritating with little provocation, that will exist throughout this whole weird, weird, surreal season.

There is no fear of having.

This is a good thing for several people. Rick Porcello, for example, who was actually quite effective in five innings of work, but hung up a slider for Clint Frazier that the masked marauder of the Yankees hit on the second deck. On a normal Saturday night, the moment the Frazier missile landed on the seats to give the Yankees a head start, that would have been the start of the grunt and the grip. Perhaps Porcello thinks that Fenway Park was a difficult room; You have no idea.

And you still have no idea.

"Once I locked myself in the game," Porcello said, "it was pretty normal."

That is so adorable because there was nothing normal about it. The ninth inning was a perfect example of that. One of the most important aspects of the Mets' fortune this year will be the performance of the bullpen, because there is a chance the group could be as good and as deep as anyone in the league. But as we learned over and over again last year, a lot can affect that, it's not always a bad pitch.

Jeurys Familia pitched well, but allowed a run thanks primarily to a temporary third baseman named Max Moroff who seemed determined to behead one of the cardboard cutout fans behind first baseman. Dellin Betances launched a clean inning, but was assisted by a good defensive play from Pete Alonso after a wild shot, and allowed some hard-hitting balls. Both of these things would normally have turned her anxiety level to red levels.

Then there was Edwin Díaz. We tend to forget that although Diaz was not very good for long periods of last year and saw an absurd number of flying balls that allowed him to come off the fence (27 percent, to be exact), he also cast a lot of bad luck. On the one hand, he was throwing a ball that was clearly squeezed. On the other hand, he had an excessive amount of dinks and dunks that helped him prepare for one failure after another.

Díaz had a ninth inning that closely resembled that of July 2019: a soft landing that was kicked by Luis Guillorme. A soft ball that fell in the middle of a group of Mets. And a punch that led Luis Rojas to look for him. It was only after he left that Daniel Zamora let the floodgates open, but that wall of shame on returning to the shelter would have been a bit ugly, and of course Zamora would have had to go into witness protection before reaching the shelter. .

In normal times

But these are not normal times.

These are times that will allow the illusion of patience; For a whole year (or at least 60 games) the Mets (and the Yankees, if they have a crazy night ahead of them) will discover what it's like to play in St. Louis or Kansas City, a highly educated grassroots fan who would rather wear a cap. from New York at the ballpark who boo one of his favorite sons. Assuming players stay away from the talk radio and stay away from the occasional newspaper, they could experience the closest season they've played since the Cape Cod League.

It's almost too weird to believe it.

But then what is not these days? Everything is strange Everything is strange Everything is a different kind of experience. The Mets abandoned the sensation after being abandoned by their city rivals and that is supposed to invite a chorus of sadness and scorn that they can hear at the Montauk lighthouse. Not now. Not this year. Better luck next time, boys! Go find them!

Now who wants to go to Carvel?