This Georgia home is free, but it comes with a major catch

The best things in life can be free, but some come with conditions.

Like this charming bungalow in Athens, Georgia. The property, which dates back to 1923, is currently available for zero dollars and zero cents, but you will need to move it to a new location.

Home owner Rocky Moore of MM Properties and local "serial restorer" Scott Reed, who runs a popular Instagram account called Saving Old Houses, have some rules for potential buyers, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

First, the Craftsman-style house must be moved little by little, including removing the roof and transporting the rest in sections, and rebuilding it to its new location. Second, that new site must be located 50 miles from Athens. Third, that the new owners "be willing to respectfully rehabilitate this impressive bungalow so that we can follow the path of their old home and celebrate their new chapter."

Moore and Reed want to give people time for such a purchase and relocation: Buyers have until June 1, 2021 to start moving the house.

They also suggest that transportation will cost a minimum of $ 40,000. Meanwhile, Zillow estimates the value of the home at $ 479,019.

The bungalow at 422 University Drive has a three bedroom floor plan and bathroom with oversized windows, half moon cutout shutters, oak floors and four fireplaces. Photos show French doors, built-in bookshelves, and trim. After all, he is in very good shape.

On Sunday, Reed, who has 84,000 followers on Instagram, posted about the house and the requirements for the purchase, which also include planning the move in advance so that the streets can be verified to make sure its size can accommodate a wide load.

Soon after, Cheap Old Houses, an Instagram account with 1 million followers that posts historic houses available for less than $ 100,000 worldwide, curated by fan Elizabeth Finkelstein of Nyack, NY, shared Reed's offer. The post garnered over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"I'm dying. I could buy a piece of land next year and move this girl and live the dreams of the farm," wrote Katie Moody, a photographer who lives in nearby Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Many users expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, even if they lived thousands of miles away.

"It is an amazing house!" another user commented. "I live on the west coast. The real estate sector is off the charts. I would love to see such a deal! Or any deal, for that matter.

There have been two open days since the free bungalow was published last week, and at least one serious visitor about the purchase came to take action.

Interested? Email Reed at SavingOldHouses@gmail.com and include in the subject line "I WANT TO SAVE ATHENS BUNGALOW!"

