This group is donating wedding dresses to healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic





Brides Across America has been giving wedding dresses and even weddings to members of the military and first responders for more than 10 years. But in May, the Massachusetts-based organization launched an initiative to expand its reach to healthcare workers.

"When the pandemic started, we noticed that all of the doctors and nurses and other health workers were dedicating much of their time to supporting our communities, so we wanted to include them in our mission," founder Heidi Janson told CNN.

So far, the group has gifted wedding dresses to more than 150 healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.

Nicole Harris, one of the beneficiaries, is a registered nurse at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She has been working with Covid-19 patients since March. On Friday, Harris attended an event with Brides Across America to choose her wedding dress.