This group is donating wedding dresses to healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic

"When the pandemic started, we noticed that all of the doctors and nurses and other health workers were dedicating much of their time to supporting our communities, so we wanted to include them in our mission," founder Heidi Janson told CNN.
So far, the group has gifted wedding dresses to more than 150 healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.
Nicole Harris, one of the beneficiaries, is a registered nurse at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She has been working with Covid-19 patients since March. On Friday, Harris attended an event with Brides Across America to choose her wedding dress.
"Working during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a roller coaster of emotions, but I am grateful that I was able to make a difference in my patients' lives, just as Brides Across America made a difference in mine," Harris, 26 , he told CNN.
While other brides enthusiastically plan their dream weddings, Harris has spent long hours in hospital rooms caring for patients and doing her best not to get the virus. You have little time to prepare for the big day next August.
Harris described planning a wedding while responding to the pandemic as physically and mentally draining.
"The stress of the pandemic has added to the stress of planning a wedding where many places have restricted hours and vendors are not operating normally. This free wedding dress has helped me tremendously as I can now use the money for other things. of the wedding. "
Brides Across America organizes appropriate events throughout the United States. Health workers attend with finger rings, and after much laughter and even tears, they leave with robes on their arms.
Janson said it is the way his organization pays.
"Being able to give them back in such an intimate way, especially since weddings are moments people dream about, is just a beautiful experience," said Janson. "This is just to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It is an eternal time for you to remember it forever."
Since its founding in 2008, Brides Across America has gifted 26,000 wedding dresses and 24 weddings.