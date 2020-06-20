This historic moment requires a commission of Truth, Justice and Reconciliation

Martin Luther King Jr. warned the United States of "analysis paralysis" and that the word "wait" "has always meant" never "when it comes to addressing systemic racism. To be clear, this commission should not delay lawsuits. of change, but rather amplify, intensify and accelerate the transformation of these demands into laws, policies and cultural changes.
In the days following the overthrow of apartheid, the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission played a key role in transforming its government, and society at large, from a racist regime supported by a white minority to a democratic and governed by a black majority. The commission sought to gather evidence of human rights abuses and encouraged public participation in a dialogue at the national level. While there are many differences between the fall of apartheid in South Africa and what we are currently facing in the United States, we must uphold the essence of this process and create our own commission to openly and honestly confront the truth about our country's racist history.
The mission of an American Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission must be twofold. First, the commission would be charged with exposing the racist structures of the United States and their negative impacts. To do this, the commission could hold public hearings across the country to hear testimony and gather evidence from Americans of all backgrounds: rural or urban, north or south or professional, working class or low-income.
The ongoing narrative of George Floyd's protests, those informal stories of injustice and shared demands for justice in the protests, would become a formal legislative testimony that includes stories of police brutality, citizen recommendations, and the perspectives of religious communities. Through hearings in Washington and field hearings in cities across the United States, the commission would empower people to testify to police violence and speak the truth to power in the corridors of power. Academics and expert witnesses would also be called to intervene to provide data and offer policy and legal analysis.
Second, the commission would be tasked with delivering a set of general recommendations for transformative change in our criminal justice, education, healthcare and economic systems. These recommendations would include new laws and regulations at the federal, state and municipal levels, as well as policies for the government and the private sector to promote racial justice. Recommendations would include aggressive deadlines because talking alone is not enough.
The success of an American Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission will require presidential leadership and bipartisan support from Congress. We are under no illusion that our current President has the willingness, inclination, or credibility to lead the way. If elected, President Joe Biden could establish the commission and make it a centerpiece of his administration and leadership.
We are facing a moment in the history of our country that could lead to real, lasting and transformative change. But to get there, we need to harness the energy of this extraordinary awakening and create an institutional mechanism that not only maintains momentum, but also sets a path for discovering the truths of our racially unjust society, achieving meaningful racial reconciliation, and recommending sweeping change. to tackle systemic racism. As James Baldwin said, "Not everything you face can be changed, but nothing can be changed until you face it."