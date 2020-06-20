This historic moment requires a commission of Truth, Justice and Reconciliation





And yet, with more than 18,000 police departments among 19,000 municipalities across the United States, implementing only local solutions to police violence will take many more years, hashtags, and, inconceivably, human lives. This moment does not demand incremental and local reforms, but the national will and the moral urgency of bold and decisive action. To meet this challenge, we must bring the radical truth we hear on the streets and online to city halls, city halls, state legislatures, and the capitol by creating an American Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission.

Martin Luther King Jr. warned the United States of "analysis paralysis" and that the word "wait" "has always meant" never "when it comes to addressing systemic racism. To be clear, this commission should not delay lawsuits. of change, but rather amplify, intensify and accelerate the transformation of these demands into laws, policies and cultural changes.

In the days following the overthrow of apartheid, the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission played a key role in transforming its government, and society at large, from a racist regime supported by a white minority to a democratic and governed by a black majority. The commission sought to gather evidence of human rights abuses and encouraged public participation in a dialogue at the national level. While there are many differences between the fall of apartheid in South Africa and what we are currently facing in the United States, we must uphold the essence of this process and create our own commission to openly and honestly confront the truth about our country's racist history.

We strongly support Representative Barbara Lee's proposal to create a commission to examine the legacy of slavery and urge members on both sides to accept it. Here are suggestions on how this commission might work: It must be funded by Congress with an allocation of $ 50 million, with members including a diverse group of leaders with strong moral authority. That may include leaders from different religious traditions and those with diverse lived experiences, including people living in poverty, those who have experienced the most severe effects of our racist and anti-black criminal justice system, and youth who are at the forefront of ask for a change.