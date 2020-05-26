This is how long the coronavirus can remain on tissue paper, glass, and other surfaces.





We all know that the virus behind the current COVID-19 pandemic is usually transferred from person to person through physical contact and drops from people who coughed or sneezed. But how about touching surfaces? How long can they survive on these surfaces? How long can SARS-CoV-2 live on surfaces? Recently, the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its information on the coronavirus without an announcement, stating that the new virus "does not spread easily" by touching surfaces or objects. However, this is different from previous research published on March 17. He claims the virus could be viable in air for up to three hours, on copper for at least four hours, on stainless steel for up to 72 hours, and on paper / cardboard for at least 24 hours. It can stay up to one day on wood and fabric, two days for banknotes and glass, and up to 30 minutes for tissue paper. However, that previous investigation did not specify how long it can remain on the surfaces and how infectious that surface can be. And now, the CDC website claims that the virus spreads "very easily and sustainably between people," reading the subtitle, The virus does not spread easily in other ways. In other words, the agency claims that while COVID-19 may spread through ways like touching surfaces or objects and then touching your mouth, eyes, or nose, these are not the main transmission routes, in Regarding the latest research. As such, people are wary of the precautions they should take, given that all states across the country have partially reopened. Many, for example, are afraid to touch cash and are turning to more "contactless" payment options.

"A persistent problem in this pandemic has been the lack of clear messages from government leaders, and this is another unfortunate example of that trend. It could even have a detrimental effect on hand hygiene and encourage complacency over physical distancing or other measures, "said Angela Rasmussen. said a virologist at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

However, the CDC has still published a set of guidelines on how to clean and disinfect surfaces that may be susceptible to the virus. "Current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours or days on surfaces made from a variety Cleaning of visibly soiled surfaces followed by disinfection is a recommended practice measure for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory diseases in homes and community settings, "the agency wrote. It is still the best way to avoid the virus.




