Warzone has been out for quite a while now and people have been playing it every day since then. It’s a very addictive game so before you download the game, you should know that you’ll get addicted. The playstyle of the game is probably the most attractive part as there is no battle royale and FPS game like COD Warzone and it’s the sole reason why Warzone has been blowing up recently. Everyone’s switching from other battle royale games to Warzone recently due to its new updates. This game has a huge player base which means there is a lot of competition. OG players of Warzone are dominating the game right now as a lot of new people are joining the game which means easy kills for them. However, if you were good at your old battle royale game then you shouldn’t take that much time to get good at Warzone.



Fortnite has been pretty popular too in the competitive scene because epic games have been hosting some serious tournaments with big prize pools and that is exactly why Fortnite has been popular in the competitive scene. They even hosted a world cup with a prize pool of 3 million dollars and a 16-year-old kid won that tournament and blew people’s minds and since then Fortnite has also been gaining a lot of popularity. The kid who won has been only motivating people to join the game and it’s working too. So it’s time Warzone should also start hosting tournaments which they are and that’s also another reason why Warzone has been gaining popularity.



Here are some tips on how you can get better at the game and improve your KDA:



If you would like to get some warzone hacks to improve your KDA, you can go to lavicheats.com and get it from there. Their hacks are very easy to use and very easy to install too so you won’t have any problem or confusion with it. Their hacks include a thing called aimbot where the computerized software will be aiming for you, you will only have to press the fire button. This will allow you to get a lot of kills and possibly win every game because no one will be good enough to beat computerized software. However, some people have beat hackers and they continue to do it but it’s not that easy.



Learning the map is also very important as you should know all the hiding and looting spots so when you’re in a tough situation, you will know what to do and how to get out of it. They recently launched a new map so, if you’re an OG player, you will have to learn the map again if you want to start winning more.



Before you jump into the game, you should make yourself a customized class where you have your favourite weapons in. You can customise them however you want. You can also lookup gun builds or copy a class from your favourite professional Warzone player.

ADVERTISEMENT