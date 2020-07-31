This is now the largest cannabis company in the world.

That makes Curaleaf the world's largest cannabis company by sales, with expected annual revenues of around $ 1 billion, Chief Executive Boris Jordan told CNN Business.
During the pandemic, the number and value of M&A deals in all industries have plummeted. According to the law firm White & Case, the total value of the offers announced in the first half of 2020 was $ 901.7 billion, 53% less than the previous year. Volume fell 32% to just under 7,000 mergers and acquisitions.
However, in the past year, Curaleaf acquired 15 companies, mostly smaller, established operators in states like Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
& # 39; A great bet & # 39;
Growing bigger it would help Curaleaf better compete against any consumer products giant that enters the space if the United States government legalized cannabis, Jordan said.
"Obviously it's a great bet," said Jordan. "It could go wrong," especially if the federal government changes its non-enforcement approach or changes its regulatory stance.
"But I think genius is out of the bottle" in federal legalization, he added.
Still, the company has not been immune to broader trends. The Grassroots acquisition closed at an estimated $ 830 million, below the previously announced value of $ 875 million when the deal was first announced more than a year ago.
And some analysts caution that expanding too quickly has proven to be a risky move in the cannabis industry.
"There is concern if Curaleaf has also been a bit aggressive" in its expansion, Pytlak said.
However, what may work in Curaleaf's favor is continued access to capital, Pytlak said.
Curaleaf this year had a debt offer of $ 300 million, an amount considered considerable by industry standards. He also executed a $ 400 million capital increase, one of the largest among cannabis companies, when it went public in 2018 on the Canada Stock Exchange, Pytlak noted.