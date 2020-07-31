This is now the largest cannabis company in the world.







Curaleaf Holdings ( CURLF ) , a Massachusetts company that grows, processes and sells cannabis through dispensaries in 18 states, last week bought cannabis grower and retailer Chicago Grassroots for $ 830 million.

That makes Curaleaf the world's largest cannabis company by sales, with expected annual revenues of around $ 1 billion, Chief Executive Boris Jordan told CNN Business.

During the pandemic, the number and value of M&A deals in all industries have plummeted. According to the law firm White & Case, the total value of the offers announced in the first half of 2020 was $ 901.7 billion, 53% less than the previous year. Volume fell 32% to just under 7,000 mergers and acquisitions.

However, in the past year, Curaleaf acquired 15 companies, mostly smaller, established operators in states like Colorado, Florida and Arizona.