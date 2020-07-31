This is now the largest cannabis company in the world.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), a Massachusetts company that grows, processes and sells cannabis through dispensaries in 18 states, last week bought cannabis grower and retailer Chicago Grassroots for $ 830 million.

That makes Curaleaf the world's largest cannabis company by sales, with expected annual revenues of around $ 1 billion, Chief Executive Boris Jordan told CNN Business.

During the pandemic, the number and value of M&A deals in all industries have plummeted. According to the law firm White & Case, the total value of the offers announced in the first half of 2020 was $ 901.7 billion, 53% less than the previous year. Volume fell 32% to just under 7,000 mergers and acquisitions.

However, in the past year, Curaleaf acquired 15 companies, mostly smaller, established operators in states like Colorado, Florida and Arizona.

The big deals in the cannabis industry are relatively small, generally in the range of $ 200 million to $ 900 million, but Some companies have struggled to close them as stock prices plummeted and access to capital was depleted.
For example, in March, the cannabis company Harvest Health and Recreation (HRVSF)The $ 850 million acquisition of Verano, a fellow marijuana grower and retailer, was rejected for those reasons. Harvest also said that local and state authorities responsible for reviewing and approving property transfers were crushed by the pandemic, further delaying the process.

& # 39; A great bet & # 39;

Like many in the industry, Curaleaf wants to build scale in the United States, where two-thirds of states have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. in the meantime 11 states and Washington, DC, allow recreational use and More are expected to do the same.

Growing bigger it would help Curaleaf better compete against any consumer products giant that enters the space if the United States government legalized cannabis, Jordan said.

But there is still uncertainty about whether cannabis will be legalized at the federal level. That largely depends on Congress' legislative priorities and who wins the next presidential election.

"Obviously it's a great bet," said Jordan. "It could go wrong," especially if the federal government changes its non-enforcement approach or changes its regulatory stance.

"But I think genius is out of the bottle" in federal legalization, he added.

Still, the company has not been immune to broader trends. The Grassroots acquisition closed at an estimated $ 830 million, below the previously announced value of $ 875 million when the deal was first announced more than a year ago.

And some analysts caution that expanding too quickly has proven to be a risky move in the cannabis industry.

Jesse Pytlak, Cormark Securities analyst who covers some of the biggest cannabis companies like Curaleaf told CNN Business that companies like Harvest and MedMen (MMNFF) – Another cannabis producer and seller – He grew too much, too fast, took on too much debt by trying to capitalize on what they believed to be a flourishing market.

"There is concern if Curaleaf has also been a bit aggressive" in its expansion, Pytlak said.

However, what may work in Curaleaf's favor is continued access to capital, Pytlak said.

Curaleaf this year had a debt offer of $ 300 million, an amount considered considerable by industry standards. He also executed a $ 400 million capital increase, one of the largest among cannabis companies, when it went public in 2018 on the Canada Stock Exchange, Pytlak noted.

Combine that with the wealth and connections of Jordan, Curaleaf's billionaire investor and president, and that "suggests there is good access" to even more money in the future, Pytlak said.

